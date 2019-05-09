Teen charged in connection with Waterdown, Ancaster break-ins

Further arrests are anticipated after a youth was charged in connection with a series of residential break-ins in Waterdown and Ancaster.

Police say suspects entered unlocked vehicles and used garage door openers to gain access to homes, where they targeted keys, cash and credit cards May 2-6. Three vehicles were also reported stolen from driveways.

On May 7, officers with the Hamilton Police Service arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy at west Mountain residence. The following day, they executed a search warrant at the home and recovered numerous stolen items and discovered three replica firearms, brass knuckles and prepaid credit cards. Police say two of the three stolen vehicles were recovered a few blocks from the property where they executed the search warrant on May 8.

The youth faces a slew of charges, including numerous counts of break-and-enter commit theft over $5,000, break-and-enter with intent, possession over $5,000, possession under $5,000, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of a prohibited weapon. He remains in custody following a bail hearing.