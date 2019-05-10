Mexico's prized beaches threatened by smelly algae invasion

"Because of global climate change we may have increased upwelling, increased air deposition, or increased nutrient source from rivers, so all three may have increased the recent large amounts of sargassum," said Hu.

While he says additional research is needed before definitively linking it all to human activity, he pointed to evidence of "increased use of fertilizer and increased deforestation" as possible culprits, at least as far as the Amazon is concerned.

Warming ocean waters are likely to play only a minor role since the area — the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean — has always been pretty warm.

Meanwhile, business owners in Mexico's glitzy beach resorts are desperate for solutions.

"What you have to do is stop it before it even reaches the beaches," said Adrian Lopez, the president of Quintana Roo's employers' federation.

Contention lines of floating plastic booms can be anchored offshore to catch the incoming mats of algae, but as Lopez notes, some resorts have very shallow coral reefs located right offshore so the booms would be less of a solution.

And Hu warns that such a solution would be expensive. The tons of sargassum building up behind the booms has to be gathered up, put aboard boats and taken away in what would amount to hundreds of trips every day.

Scientists have set up sargassum tracking systems that detect the amount of algae heading for shores in the Caribbean, but it's hard to predict when or where it will land.

Extracting it at sea risks the species that use the floating mats as cover for their young. But shovelling or bulldozing up sargassum once it washes up on shore is also a herculean task that can put at risk sea turtles' nesting sites.

"You can clean up a beach, get it clean, imagine starting at 6 a.m. and by 11 a.m. you don't have any algae, and by 7 p.m. when the sun sets, it's full again," said Lopez.

This all makes people nostalgic for the days before 2014 when sargassum "was very little, very manageable, not a problem, not a risk, just barely a line" in the sand.

Now, some novel ideas for what to do with collected sargassum are springing up, such as using it as an additive for making bricks. But its usefulness as a fertilizer or animal feed is limited by the chemicals it contains, like salt, iodine and arsenic.

Tourists come to Mexico's Caribbean coast for the sun, sand, snorkeling and turquoise waters. While there are other things to do on the coast, like visiting sinkhole lakes known as cenotes, Mayan ruins and the jungle, the beach remains the prize attraction. And tourists are unlikely to accept brown, algae-filled water.

Local hotel owners and tourism industry workers — which is just about everybody to some extent in Quintana Roo — are feeling abandoned by the federal government, which is planning a fancy tourist train to connect the coast with Mayan ruin sites inland.

"With Sargassum, there is No Mayan Train," said a slogan launched by local businesses.

By Mark Stevenson, The Associated Press