Hamilton councillor seeks goal of zero plastic waste

Rookie councillor Nrinder Nann is hoping to push the city closer to a plan that would eventually eliminate plastic waste.

The Ward 3 councillor will introduce a motion Monday at the public works committee meeting asking staff to research the feasibility of creating a zero-plastic waste plan.

Nann said she often participates in neighbourhood cleanup initiatives and she's continually discouraged by the amount of plastic waste she encounters. She believes the city has an opportunity — and a duty — to lead the way in coming up with ideas for a solution.

"Our consumer behaviour and practice, as well as our retail options, leave us with very limited choice to not consume single-use plastics," Nann said in an interview. "I want to help figure out how we can deter that from taking place."

Nann's motion asks staff to determine the amount of single-use plastics and polystyrene foam that were either never accepted or are no longer accepted by the city's recycling program and identify which items have reuseable or compostable alternatives.

She's also asking staff to look into options for developing a strategy to enable businesses, city facilities and city-sanctioned events to move toward zero plastic waste.

Her motion also seeks a review of regulatory options available to limit or eliminate the acceptance of single-use plastics and polystyrene foam at municipal landfills.

A crackdown by China last year on imported recyclables has left municipalities across the country scrambling to figure out what to do with certain types of items that used to be recycled, such as black plastics and polystyrene foam. Some of those items are now ending up in landfills.

That isn't helping Hamilton's efforts to improve its rate of diverting waste from landfills.