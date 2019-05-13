OPP doing two-day #SafeOn6 traffic safety blitz on Highway 6

Ontario Provincial Police are targeting impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers, along with those not wearing seatbelts, as part of a two-day traffic safety blitz on Highway 6.

The #SafeOn6 initiative involves officers from the OPP highway safety division and west region who will be out Monday and Tuesday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media from his cruiser Monday morning.

"Highway 6 cuts right through the province, from the north to the south, Lake Erie to Georgian Bay," he said, adding that their focus is traffic safety on the long highway.

"We're focused on the big four leading causes of death on Ontario highways, that being impaired, distracted and aggressive driving, as well as those people who don't wear their seatbelt," Insp. Doug Fenske, Burlington OPP detachment commander, said in a video taken on Highway 6 South.