Waterloo to Doug Ford: Don’t erase our city

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark has asked former Waterloo regional chair Ken Seiling to help recommend governance reforms, following consultations. Clark expects to receive advice this summer.

Questions Seiling will help answer include: are regional government structures appropriate? Are activities duplicated? Can services be allocated better?

Joining Seiling to make recommendations to the province is Michael Fenn, a former deputy minister and former municipal chief administrator in the Hamilton area.

Waterloo, the smallest of three local cities with 105,000 residents, has been resisting amalgamation for more than a century.

In 2010 Waterloo residents voted two-thirds against discussing a merger with neighbouring Kitchener.

Three public delegates urged Waterloo council to resist amalgamation. "Let's continue to foster our culture of co-operation," former Waterloo councillor Jan d'Ailly said.

Retired University of Waterloo professor Greg Michalenko said the reform process is too hurried, too focused on costs, and does not engage the public enough.

"We are already the envy of the world," environmental advocate Kevin Thomason told council in support of the status quo.

jouthit@therecord.com

Twitter: @OuthitRecord

jouthit@therecord.com

Twitter: @OuthitRecord