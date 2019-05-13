Route unveiled for proposed Flamborough natural gas pipeline

Enbridge unveiled the preferred route for a proposed 10-kilometre natural gas pipeline through Flamborough at a public information centre on May 9 at the Valens Community Centre.

The 48-inch diameter pipeline is slated to run between the company’s existing Kirkwall valve site — located northeast of the intersection of Safari Road and Valens Road — and its Hamilton valve site, located east of Highway 6 and north of Carlisle Road.

Enbridge communications manager Leanne McNaughton said the route — which was the preliminary preferred route at the previous information session the company held in February — was selected after comments collected at the previous information session.

The proposed pipeline is part of the Dawn-Parkway transmission system, a series of parallel pipelines between the Township of Dawn-Euphemia, south of Sarnia and Mississauga. It will generally parallel three existing pipelines which supply the system, which have diameters of 48 inches, 34 inches, and 26 inches respectively.

Enbridge’s Hamilton operations manager Nicholas Klip said the pipeline will be located within the company’s existing right-of-way, which means they know generally what they will encounter along the route and the impact on nearby landowners will be lessened.

“It’s an easier path of construction, since we’re already there,” he said.

Antrim Glen residents Jack and Susan Book, whose property is immediately adjacent to the route, said they were concerned about dust and noise during the construction process — as well as a row of 30 to 40 foot tall pines planted in the right of way.

They said the Enbridge told them they will do what they can to keep the trees, and found the representatives open for discussion.

“Hopefully they’re able to keep the trees,” Susan said.

McNaughton said Enbridge will replace any trees removed on a two-for-one basis.