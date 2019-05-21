Fort Erie ponders life outside of region

“There would be about 42 per cent (of property tax revenue) that goes straight to the region,” Redekop said. “That 42 per cent would stay in Fort Erie.”

Additionally, he said, 62 per cent of what residents currently pay on their water bills also go to the region and that, like the property tax revenue, would instead go to the town.

“Being revenue neutral is very possible,” Redekop said, adding that external agreements could be reached for other services such as policing and public health.

The prospect of going it alone is not because of the relationship the town has with the region at present, Redekop said.

“We’ve had some good relationships with the region,” he said.

But an independent Fort Erie could do things better, including areas such as planning.

“I think we can deal with all issues more efficiently,” he said.

As an example, Redekop cites Fort Erie’s “excellent” fire and emergency services, which is volunteer driven across five stations.

“It doesn’t cost the taxpayers a lot,” he said. “At $2 million a year, we’re significantly less.”

Costs would increase if Fort Erie was amalgamated with a municipality such as Niagara Falls, which employs a mix of professional and volunteer firefighters.

David Siegel, a political science professor at Brock University, looked over the town’s submission and was impressed by what he saw.

“It’s a very nicely done brief,” Siegel said. “It makes Fort Erie look good in a lot of ways.”

But unlike Redekop, Siegel is less convinced that the break from the region would be that easy financially.

“I don’t see how the town could take on all of the regional responsibilities,” he said.

Taking water and wastewater services as an example, Siegel said one of the benefits being a part of the region is summed up best in three words — economy of scale.

“The municipality (with a population of 31,000) could never generate the same economy of scale as a municipality of 430,000.”

Siegel thinks that while the town’s brief does create a good case for Fort Erie going out on its own, it also shows why maintaining Niagara Region — with some modifications to its governance structure — would be ideal.

“There’s a really good argument as to why Fort Erie should continue as a municipality of the region,” Siegel said. “It shows why the current structure looks quite good.”

Fort Erie’s submission to the committee could serve as a template for others but what Niagara’s municipalities need to do to lessen the possibility of amalgamation is to speak with one voice.

For example, he cites Fort Erie’s suggestion that regional council be reduced in size to a body consisting of the 12 mayors. St. Catharines, meanwhile, desires a representation by population formula.

“They need to find a way to get Niagara to speak with one voice,” Siegel said.

Redekop, meanwhile, said that all that really needs to be done is just some tinkering with the current set up.

“Ideally, our first choice would be to go with a modified two-tier system with changes to the alignment of services,” he said. “That could rationalize the cost of services to taxpayers.”