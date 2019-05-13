Hamilton councillors shoot down free tampons pilot

A proposal to provide free menstrual health products in Hamilton has been shot down before it could be explored.

Coun. Maureen Wilson had hoped the city would join Sarnia and London, Ont., in looking at how to offer tampons and pads in municipal buildings like libraries and rec centres.

"We have to end the stigma that comes with menstruating," said Wilson in pitching her idea for a pilot project.

Coun. Nrinder Nann, who seconded Wilson's motion at Monday's board of health meeting, called menstrual products "as necessary to access as toilet paper."