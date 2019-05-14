New Ancaster school names draw on art and geography

Hamilton’s public school board is honouring late Canadian landscape artist Frank Panabaker and the Spring Valley neighbourhood as it renames three Ancaster elementary schools.

Panabaker, who lived in Ancaster for many years and became renowned for oil paintings depicting local life and scenery, beat out Evergreen and Nakoma as the new name for Ancaster Senior and Fessenden, set to become a two-campus school this September.

Spring Valley prevailed over Wilson for the new school being built to replace the current Charles H. Bray, named after a former trustee and councillor.

Trustees unanimously approved both choices on Monday as they also selected Rockton for the school being built by the Beverly Community Centre, and Eastdale and Shannen Koostachin for two new schools in Stoney Creek.

Ancaster trustee Alex Johnstone said that Panabaker “received a lot of support” during discussions by a volunteer naming advisory committee, which drew members from the Ancaster Senior and Fessenden school communities.

“Many of the residents at the table spoke about how Ancaster sees (itself) as a strong arts community,” she said, noting that Panabaker’s local highlights included paintings of the Ancaster Mill and Dundas Valley.

“He has made an enormous contribution to art history, here locally in Hamilton, in Ancaster, and to our nation.”

Ward 4 trustee Ray Mulholland said that apart from calling Ancaster home, Panabaker also became familiar to board employees who received prints of his paintings as retirement gifts for many years.

“Many of the employees of this board, all those retired, have hanging in their homes Panabaker prints,” he said. “I have seven in mine, so there’s a real connection there.”

Johnstone said that Spring Valley had also had strong support from the naming committee for the Bray replacement school, and is both timeless and friendly.