Ernst & Young to prepare second report on regional governance models for Peel

Peel has commissioned a second financial analysis on optional models for local regional government at a cost of $600,000.

Ernst & Young, a multinational professional services firm, has been hired.

The study, approved by regional council April 25, follows complaints from Mississauga council about a governance report Peel requested and received from Deloitte, also worldwide professional services firm, and the region’s external auditor.

The Deloitte report was commissioned by Peel staff for a meeting with the province, which is reviewing regional government. The document examined three scenarios — amalgamating Brampton, Caledon and Mississauga; maintaining the status quo; and, Mississauga becoming a single city.

However, Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie, who is pushing for Mississauga's separation from Peel Region, said in a statement that the Deloitte report was “flawed” and cannot be relied upon for decision-making.

Mississauga regional councillors then called for a second report to provide an independent analysis.

Work on the report is well underway, said Acting Peel chief administrative officer Stephen VanOfwegen, who provided an update for council at a meeting May 9.

The deadline for submitting input on the regional government review to the province is Tuesday, May 21, and VanOfwegen said everyone is pushing as hard as they can to meet that deadline.

“It’s going to be tight,” said VanOfwegen, adding he does not expect to see the report before May 21 and there will be little or no time to review the report before it is sent to the province.

Peel Regional Chair Nando Iannicca told council he spoke to the province’s special advisers Michael Fenn and Ken Seiling at the May 8 public consultation about extending the deadline past May 21.