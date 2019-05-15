Hamilton councillors vote down motion to offer free menstrual products: Questions, answers and reaction

The government has proposed making menstrual products free and accessible in federally regulated workplaces. In British Columbia, all schools will be required to provide free menstrual products to students by the end of 2019. In 2016, New York City council voted to provide free feminine hygiene products to women in public schools, shelters and prisons. Politicians there compared tampons to toilet paper, saying it didn't make sense to fund one and not the other. Earlier this year, Toronto councillors voted to buy menstrual products and dispensaries for city-run homeless shelters, drop-in and respite centres, and some neighbourhood community centres.

What's the cost?

It depends. Toronto councillors voted to spend more than $222,000 to buy products and dispensers. New York City expected the initial cost to be $3.7 million to place dispensers in schools — a number that would drop to $1.9 million after the first year — plus an annual $540,000 for shelters. In Hamilton, a staff report estimated the cost could range from $46,000 a year for shelter users to $11.2 million for all females in Hamilton between 12 and 49.

Who needs this?

Halima Al-Hatimy, founder of FemCare, has described access to hygiene products as a "fundamental human right." For many women, particularly vulnerable woman, transmen or women living in poverty, access to pads and tampons improves mental and physical well-being. Those who can't afford them often resort to alternatives like newspaper or toilet paper, which can lead to infection. A 2018 report by Plan International Canada said one third of women under 25 said they'd struggled to afford menstrual products — a situation called "period poverty." The city staff report said shelters can meet the demand for menstrual products for their users, but low-income residents, including those receiving social assistance, experience "significant access challenges." According to the Canada Gazette, where the federal government announced its proposal, a lack of access to menstrual products can create barriers to employment. The cost of products varies significantly across Canada, and employees in remote locations may experience higher costs and more difficulty in accessing menstrual products, the publication says.

Where do things stand?

According to the staff report, emergency shelters supply free menstrual products. In some cases, they fall under program costs, but they rely on donations when possible. Shelters, drop-in and respite centres, and other community partners interviewed said there's a need for free or low-cost products. While most agencies except for food banks said they can meet clients' needs without donations, that doesn't mean they're able to provide preferred products. None of the agencies are distributing sustainable products like menstrual cups or reusable pads. A few expressed concerns given many of their clients don't have consistent access to clean water. Others said they'd like to offer them and recognized there may be cost savings in it. While there is no co-ordinated approach to providing menstrual products at Hamilton's public or Catholic schools, individual schools have bought them for students as needed.

What now?

Hamilton's first Menstrual Hygiene Day is May 28. A gathering will be held at city hall at 10 a.m. United Way, which is running a Period Promise campaign in May to help end period poverty, will also mark Menstrual Hygiene Day in Gore Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are holding a screening of "Period: End of Sentence" May 23 at 6 p.m. at the Playhouse Cinema, 177 Sherman Ave. N., and accepting menstrual product donations. Organizations like Neighbour to Neighbour have also said they need donations of feminine hygiene products.

Here's how some people weighed in on Twitter:

"Menstruating absolutely needs to be destigmatized. We've just put through an order of menstrual products to arrive at City Hall, care of @PaulsEsther. We would love for these to be available for anyone who needs them in the washrooms at City Hall."

—@whiteelephantco

"I've never understood why menstruation is rarely spoken about, hidden or seen as 'gross.' It is the most beautiful part of being a woman. Our moon time is sacred. We are life givers. We need to change the narrative."

—@tvgurl

"I'm 45. My mom is probably Esther's age, but my mom never made me feel like menstruation was something I should whisper about as though it should be hidden and cast in shame. I feel sorry for anyone still harbouring these beliefs."

—@MelissaLou5

"Menstruation, being female, has been treated as shameful and dirty, and not as the natural process it is. It's a lose-lose situation for women: young ones are seen as "gross" once a month, old ones are invisible at best."

—@marg_leaf

"Unfortunately, I was raised this way. Many things were never to be discussed outside the home. It can mess with your head if you're not a grounded individual. Admittedly, I still have difficulty opening up at times."

—@thebraves_4

"Like, OMG! What's next? A tax credit for high-heels and pumps? #hamont"

—@johnjoy1966

"Put feminine hygiene products and condoms at the safe injection sites. They hand out needles and naloxone kits for free. Why not these items for those who need it."

—@Beavssunshine

"Talk to our @HWDSB students and see how they feel. Girls get caught not knowing and it's embarrassing for them. I support this in our schools."

—@hchy40assets

"This is so frustrating. Completely absent from today's debate was the fact that for some people with uteruses, *particularly* trans men, 2 spirit, and nonbinary people, being "on your period" is an incredibly dangerous time. Lack of access to menstrual products can be deadly."

—@sgeffros

"Single woman in #HamOnt on Ont. Works receives $733/month in benefits. North-end bachelor apt rents for $565. Our Public Health Dept says healthy food = $211.53/month. She's now $43.53 in negative & hasn't got clothing, household supplies, telephone OR feminine hygiene products."

—@TomCoopster

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec