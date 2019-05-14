Colorado's Arapahoe Basin ski area plans to extend season

FRISCO, Colo. — A Colorado ski area has announced the extension of its skiing and riding season by at least one weekend.

Summit Daily reports that Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced Tuesday it will close its 7-day a week operations effective June 2, the date originally planned for closing.

The ski area 64 miles (103 kilometres) west of Denver says it will then re-open for at least one more weekend June 7-9.

An official says the resort in the White River National Forest may open for additional weekends, conditions permitting, but there is currently no timeframe to make those announcements.