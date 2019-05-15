Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet seeks RCMP probe of Havana Group Supplies

Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet is calling on the federal government to initiate an RCMP investigation into Havana Group Supplies Inc. and a rural property associated with the company where illegal dumping is alleged to have taken place.
Sweet sent letters to Ralph Goodale, federal Minister of Public Safety, and Bill Blair, federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, "due to the troubling indications" that Havana Group and the Waterdown Garden Supplies property in Troy have ties to Hamilton mobster Pat Musitano.
Musitano is alleged to be a minority shareholder of Havana Group Supplies.
He is recovering after being shot multiple times April 25 shortly after meeting with a lawyer who has been acting on behalf of Havana Group Supplies.
"The federal government needs to take serious action to target and eliminate organized crime in Hamilton before that violence becomes more widespread and innocent civilians get caught in the crosshairs," Sweet's letter states.
"This matter requires the immediate attention of the government and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," the letter states.
"The people of Flamborough-Glanbrook and the Greater Hamilton Area need to know that their government is taking meaningful action to get to the bottom of this case and root out organized crime."
The Conservative MP's request for an RCMP probe stems from information uncovered in an extensive Spectator investigation last month of Havana Group Supplies and its principals.
The Spectator's investigation showed the company and its principals suggested they have received construction-related contracts from Metrolinx, CN Rail and three casinos worth $110 million per month.
Metrolinx, CN Rail and the three casinos indicated to The Spectator they had not awarded any such contracts to Havana Group Supplies, related companies or their principals. Some of Havana Group's principals are facing criminal charges that include fraud, forgery, theft and breach of trust.
The Spectator's investigation also revealed that Ontario's environment ministry is looking into allegations that contaminated soil has been dumped on the Waterdown Garden Supplies property on Highway 5, west of Peters Corners.
It's alleged the site has accepted more than 24,000 loads of soil since last summer and neighbours of the Waterdown Garden Supplies property say they have long complained about what they allege is illegal dumping of material at the site.
In an interview, Sweet said he's heard complaints from a number of his constituents about the property.
He intends to meet personally with Goodale and Blair to press his concerns, while acknowledging the RCMP will decide independently if an investigation is warranted.
"I wanted to make sure the alert was sent to the highest possible level," Sweet said from Ottawa.
A spokesperson for Goodale's office said anyone with evidence of criminal activity should report it to local police.
An attempt to reach Blair was unsuccessful.
Det. Sgt. Greg Doerr, head of Hamilton police's major fraud unit, said there is no active investigation underway concerning Havana Group, its principals or the Waterdown Garden Supplies property.
"Nobody has come to us with any information," said Doerr.
On May 7, Gary McHale succeeded in laying eight fraud-related and forgery charges against four principals of Havana Group by way of a private prosecution, a seldom-used process that allows a private citizen to swear out information for criminal charges before a justice of the peace.
McHale, often described as an activist and protester for his opposition to the handling of the 2006 occupation of the Douglas Creek Estates housing development in Caledonia, has been a vice-president of Waterdown Garden Supplies and was vice-president of Havana Group Supplies until he was terminated in November.
sbuist@thespec.com
905-526-3226
905-526-3226
Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet is calling on the federal government to initiate an RCMP investigation into Havana Group Supplies Inc. and a rural property associated with the company where illegal dumping is alleged to have taken place.
Sweet sent letters to Ralph Goodale, federal Minister of Public Safety, and Bill Blair, federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, "due to the troubling indications" that Havana Group and the Waterdown Garden Supplies property in Troy have ties to Hamilton mobster Pat Musitano.
Musitano is alleged to be a minority shareholder of Havana Group Supplies.
He is recovering after being shot multiple times April 25 shortly after meeting with a lawyer who has been acting on behalf of Havana Group Supplies.
“The federal government needs to take serious action to target and eliminate organized crime in Hamilton before that violence becomes more widespread and innocent civilians get caught in the crosshairs,”
David Sweet
From the letter sent by Conservative MP Flamborough Glanbrook
“I wanted to make sure the alert was sent to the highest possible level.”
David Sweet
Conservative MP Flamborough Glanbrook
"The federal government needs to take serious action to target and eliminate organized crime in Hamilton before that violence becomes more widespread and innocent civilians get caught in the crosshairs," Sweet's letter states.
"This matter requires the immediate attention of the government and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," the letter states.
"The people of Flamborough-Glanbrook and the Greater Hamilton Area need to know that their government is taking meaningful action to get to the bottom of this case and root out organized crime."
The Conservative MP's request for an RCMP probe stems from information uncovered in an extensive Spectator investigation last month of Havana Group Supplies and its principals.
The Spectator's investigation showed the company and its principals suggested they have received construction-related contracts from Metrolinx, CN Rail and three casinos worth $110 million per month.
Metrolinx, CN Rail and the three casinos indicated to The Spectator they had not awarded any such contracts to Havana Group Supplies, related companies or their principals. Some of Havana Group's principals are facing criminal charges that include fraud, forgery, theft and breach of trust.
The Spectator's investigation also revealed that Ontario's environment ministry is looking into allegations that contaminated soil has been dumped on the Waterdown Garden Supplies property on Highway 5, west of Peters Corners.
It's alleged the site has accepted more than 24,000 loads of soil since last summer and neighbours of the Waterdown Garden Supplies property say they have long complained about what they allege is illegal dumping of material at the site.
In an interview, Sweet said he's heard complaints from a number of his constituents about the property.
He intends to meet personally with Goodale and Blair to press his concerns, while acknowledging the RCMP will decide independently if an investigation is warranted.
"I wanted to make sure the alert was sent to the highest possible level," Sweet said from Ottawa.
A spokesperson for Goodale's office said anyone with evidence of criminal activity should report it to local police.
An attempt to reach Blair was unsuccessful.
Det. Sgt. Greg Doerr, head of Hamilton police's major fraud unit, said there is no active investigation underway concerning Havana Group, its principals or the Waterdown Garden Supplies property.
"Nobody has come to us with any information," said Doerr.
On May 7, Gary McHale succeeded in laying eight fraud-related and forgery charges against four principals of Havana Group by way of a private prosecution, a seldom-used process that allows a private citizen to swear out information for criminal charges before a justice of the peace.
McHale, often described as an activist and protester for his opposition to the handling of the 2006 occupation of the Douglas Creek Estates housing development in Caledonia, has been a vice-president of Waterdown Garden Supplies and was vice-president of Havana Group Supplies until he was terminated in November.
sbuist@thespec.com
905-526-3226
905-526-3226
Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet is calling on the federal government to initiate an RCMP investigation into Havana Group Supplies Inc. and a rural property associated with the company where illegal dumping is alleged to have taken place.
Sweet sent letters to Ralph Goodale, federal Minister of Public Safety, and Bill Blair, federal Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, "due to the troubling indications" that Havana Group and the Waterdown Garden Supplies property in Troy have ties to Hamilton mobster Pat Musitano.
Musitano is alleged to be a minority shareholder of Havana Group Supplies.
He is recovering after being shot multiple times April 25 shortly after meeting with a lawyer who has been acting on behalf of Havana Group Supplies.
“The federal government needs to take serious action to target and eliminate organized crime in Hamilton before that violence becomes more widespread and innocent civilians get caught in the crosshairs,”
David Sweet
From the letter sent by Conservative MP Flamborough Glanbrook
“I wanted to make sure the alert was sent to the highest possible level.”
David Sweet
Conservative MP Flamborough Glanbrook
"The federal government needs to take serious action to target and eliminate organized crime in Hamilton before that violence becomes more widespread and innocent civilians get caught in the crosshairs," Sweet's letter states.
"This matter requires the immediate attention of the government and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," the letter states.
"The people of Flamborough-Glanbrook and the Greater Hamilton Area need to know that their government is taking meaningful action to get to the bottom of this case and root out organized crime."
The Conservative MP's request for an RCMP probe stems from information uncovered in an extensive Spectator investigation last month of Havana Group Supplies and its principals.
The Spectator's investigation showed the company and its principals suggested they have received construction-related contracts from Metrolinx, CN Rail and three casinos worth $110 million per month.
Metrolinx, CN Rail and the three casinos indicated to The Spectator they had not awarded any such contracts to Havana Group Supplies, related companies or their principals. Some of Havana Group's principals are facing criminal charges that include fraud, forgery, theft and breach of trust.
The Spectator's investigation also revealed that Ontario's environment ministry is looking into allegations that contaminated soil has been dumped on the Waterdown Garden Supplies property on Highway 5, west of Peters Corners.
It's alleged the site has accepted more than 24,000 loads of soil since last summer and neighbours of the Waterdown Garden Supplies property say they have long complained about what they allege is illegal dumping of material at the site.
In an interview, Sweet said he's heard complaints from a number of his constituents about the property.
He intends to meet personally with Goodale and Blair to press his concerns, while acknowledging the RCMP will decide independently if an investigation is warranted.
"I wanted to make sure the alert was sent to the highest possible level," Sweet said from Ottawa.
A spokesperson for Goodale's office said anyone with evidence of criminal activity should report it to local police.
An attempt to reach Blair was unsuccessful.
Det. Sgt. Greg Doerr, head of Hamilton police's major fraud unit, said there is no active investigation underway concerning Havana Group, its principals or the Waterdown Garden Supplies property.
"Nobody has come to us with any information," said Doerr.
On May 7, Gary McHale succeeded in laying eight fraud-related and forgery charges against four principals of Havana Group by way of a private prosecution, a seldom-used process that allows a private citizen to swear out information for criminal charges before a justice of the peace.
McHale, often described as an activist and protester for his opposition to the handling of the 2006 occupation of the Douglas Creek Estates housing development in Caledonia, has been a vice-president of Waterdown Garden Supplies and was vice-president of Havana Group Supplies until he was terminated in November.
sbuist@thespec.com
905-526-3226
905-526-3226