Fifty firefighters converged on blaze that destroyed Flamborough barn

A massive barn fire in rural Flamborough May 19 prompted police to block part of Sheffield Road to traffic and temporarily move neighbours out of the area.
More than 50 firefighters converged on the burning barn around 5 p.m. and fought a furious defensive battle to protect a nearby farmhouse, silos and a large propane tank.
No people or animals were reported hurt in the blaze.
But police blocked traffic on Sheffield Road and asked neighbours to "temporarily move away" from the area for fear the fuel tank could explode, Police Staff Sgt. Maggie Schoen.
The roof of the barn collapsed shortly after 5:30 p.m. and firefighters used trucked-in tanks of water to control the blaze. They remained on scene until shortly after midnight.
Fire officials said Sunday the cause of the fire remained unknown.
Damage was estimated at $150,000.
