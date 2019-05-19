Massive Flamborough barn fire spurs police to close Sheffield Road, move neighbours

A massive barn fire in rural Flamborough has prompted police to block part of Sheffield Road to traffic and temporarily move neighbours out of the area.

The roof of the barn has collapsed but the building had been emptied of animals and no one was reported injured as a result of the fire, said Police Staff Sgt. Maggie Schoen.

The fire department tweeted it was engaged in a "defensive attack" to manage the blaze and at least 15 vehicles were at the farm shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Schoen said police were asking people in the area to "temporarily move away" from the farm because of a large propane tank located on the property.