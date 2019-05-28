Hamilton-based Gillian Nicola's 'Dried Flowers' to be formally launched May 31 at Mills Hardware

Gillian Nicola has Dried Flowers and wants to share her bouquet.

The singer-songwriter, who originally hails from Waterdown, released her first full-length album earlier this month and is celebrating with a launch party on Friday, May 31.

“It’s been a super long time coming,” she said of her latest musical offering, a followup to her 2016 EP No Place to Call.

“I had a really hard time finding what I wanted to sound like as a musician," Nicola added. "So I really wanted to take my time before committing to a full album.”

Nicola explained that half the songs on her 11-track album were written in 2017, while others came out during her three-week residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in March 2018.

“You are basically given space to make art," she said of the centre. "It’s a really magical, wonderful place.”

Nicola said 30 songwriters took part in the residency, collaborating with each other while working with faculty members.

“It was very scary at first, I’ve never had that kind of critique as a songwriter — as a musician, definitely — but not as a songwriter," she said of her sessions with faculty that included Neil Osborne of the Canadian band 54-40 and American singer-songwriter Kevin Welch.

Nicola said the new record has a folk-Americana sound that deals with friendships, life on the road, family and even a #MeToo track called She Stays Silent.

Produced by John Dinsmore and recorded at Lincoln County Social Club, Nicola’s sound is filled out with Aaron Goldstein on pedal steel, Gord Tough on electric guitar, Emily Rockarts on keyboard, Bruce Scavuzzo on bass, Justin Han on drums, Drew Jurecka and Rosalyn Dennett playing strings while Alyson McNamara provided backing vocals.