Carnival worker accused of groping Montana police detective

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Prosecutors say a carnival worker accused of sexually assaulting women and a girl at the Montana State Fair last year was arrested after he groped an off-duty police detective who had training as a special victims unit officer.

The Great Falls Tribune reports opening arguments were made Monday in the trial of Roberto Salaman-Garcia, who is charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Great Falls Detective Katie Cunningham told Cascade County prosecutors that Salaman-Garcia groped her between the legs while he was checking the seatbelt on a ride in July 2018.

The Associated Press does not normally name alleged victims of sexual assault, but the detective wanted her name made public to encourage possible victims to report sex crimes.