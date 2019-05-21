Postal Service tests mail shipments on self-driving trucks

PHOENIX — A self-driving truck company has partnered with the U.S. Postal Service to test autonomous technology on the long-haul route between Phoenix and Dallas.

San Diego-based TuSimple is planning for two autonomous trucks to carry mail and parcels on five round trips between the Postal Service distribution centres in the two cities starting Tuesday.

TuSimple says a safety engineer and driver will be on board to monitor the trucks during the two-week pilot program.

The trucks use a camera system that allows the vehicles to view about 3,280 feet (1,000 metres) ahead.