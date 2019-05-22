WHAT'S GOING ON HERE?

Construction has begun to install the new artificial turf field and running track at Waterdown District High School.

JUST THE FACTS

Work to remove the existing track and grass field got underway May 13, with construction expected to take about six months. Ward 15 trustee Penny Deathe said the project is weather-dependent, but will definitely be complete in the fall.

The project originally had a budget of $2 million, as per the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board’s secondary school benchmark strategy. However, the low bid came in $135,000 over budget, so the board adjusted the budget, with contingency, to $2.135 million.

In addition to the track and field work, the board is installing metal bleacher seating in place of the current wood seats.

While the work is underway, WDHS sports teams are using the fields at Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary School and Memorial Park in Waterdown.

A 2014 executive report to the board’s Finance and Facilities Committee recommends WDHS as one of four secondary schools to receive artificial turf alongside Nora Frances Henderson, New North and Sir Winston Churchill.

Installing the artificial field is expected to allow for a longer season — from April to October — as well as more hours of play time per week and lower annual maintenance.