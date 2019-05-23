Education unions rally against Ford government agenda at Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly's office

Unions representing Hamilton education workers rallied outside Flamborough-Glanbrook Tory MPP Donna Skelly’s constituency office Thursday afternoon, protesting provincial government education reforms.
The 4 p.m. rally was designed to allow school staff members and supporters an opportunity to voice concerns without taking time out of their work day. About 60 people carried signs and banners around the office property, located in a strip plaza at the corner of Garth Street and Twenty Road.
Dan Staples, president of Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation local 21, said union members are concerned about declining classroom funding, the loss of 99 teaching positions and class sizes of up to 42 students.
While the province has indicated average class sizes in Grades 4 to 12 will rise from 22 to 28, school board officials have warned some classes could have far more pupils to offset specialized classes with lower enrolments.
Staples said funding cuts could result in 25 per cent fewer adults in schools to address student needs.
“I’m very worried; I’m very concerned with the kind of education our kids are going to be getting,” he said.
Samantha Wilson, who was representing office and clerical workers, said the province’s new e-learning requirement of four online credits for secondary students will put added stress on school office staff. Wilson said the Hamilton public board is bracing for the elimination of six or seven full-time equivalent office positions, impacting elementary schools and the education centre.
Jeff Sorensen, president of the Hamilton-Wentworth Elementary Teachers' Local, is concerned special needs students won’t have the in-school supports they need.
The union, which represents 2,200 teachers in the Hamilton public board, expects to lose about eight instructors who work with students with special behavioral needs.
“We want funding increases that not only account for inflation, but also address student violence and increases in student needs,” said Sorensen.
Michael Sciullintano-Viscoso, who was representing the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' local, said 12 resource teachers at the Catholic board are each responsible for about 150 students, and any staffing cuts will have negative consequences for students with special physical or behavioral needs.
Kelly LeBel and Susan Lucek, president and vice-president respectively of COPE 527 – the union representing teaching assistants – said cuts will result in the loss of 23 staff positions.
“We don’t have enough EAs in the schools to begin with,” said LeBel.
Fewer EAs will put students and staff at risk in the classroom, LeBel added.
“The kids are suffering,” said Lucek.
Skelly’s constituency office closes at 4 p.m. on weekdays and the MPP wasn't in attendance for the rally.
In a statement through her constituency assistant Karen Moncur, Skelly didn’t address the protesters' concerns directly, but said she’s glad to live in a free and democratic society where members of the public can voice dissent.
“She’s happy to see people exercise their right to protest peacefully,” Moncur said.
