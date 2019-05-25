Man dies after late night fall from Dundas Peak

A 24-year-old man is dead after a late night accidental fall from the Dundas Peak.

Police say they were called to the popular lookout spot at 11:56 p.m. Friday after a man fell about 150 feet off a cliff.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was with at least one other friend and had been at the Peak for a while when he stood, slipped and fell. His death has been ruled an accident.