Man dies after late night fall from Dundas Peak

A 24-year-old man is dead after a late night accidental fall from the Dundas Peak.
Police say they were called to the popular lookout spot at 11:56 p.m. Friday after a man fell about 150 feet off a cliff.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say he was with at least one other friend and had been at the Peak for a while when he stood, slipped and fell. His death has been ruled an accident.
Firefighters were at the scene Saturday morning to recover the body. Police say they waited until daylight out of concern for rescue workers' safety.
Police are advising the public to stay away from the edge of cliffs, particularly because the rainy spring has led to weakening of the ground which could cause it to give way.
