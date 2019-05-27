The friendly face of the Oakville amalgamation resistance

There are signs going up all over town with a big heart and a serious call to action.
We Love Oakville took to the streets on a notably stormy May 25 morning as part of a blitz distributing roughly 400 We Love Oakville; Stop Amalgamation signs. About 2,000 of the signs have already gone out across the town and the sign strategy is one part of a grassroots effort across Halton in opposition to amalgamation of the region’s four municipalities.
Nancy Robertson, a representative with We Love Oakville, said the strong reaction is about a belief in the importance and effectiveness of an accessible local government.
“We don’t want to be amalgamated. We want Halton to stay as is. We believe the two-tier structure in this region works extremely well. The municipalities get along, they find efficiencies and our local councillors represent us well. We have access to them. All they have is their phone they’re very accessible and accountable — we like that,” said Robertson.
We Love Oakville is a fairly new coalition of local associations that came together after the Ontario government announced a review of regional governments. The now ongoing review covers eight regional municipalities across Ontario including Halton Region and its four municipalities — Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills and Milton.
The provincial government has not mentioned amalgamation and when asked has repeatedly downplayed that is the intention. However, there are a few signs some people have pointed to that supports a belief that amalgamation is the likely result.
Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly expressed the need for less politicians in government. Notably, shortly after being elected the size of Toronto city council was reduced from 47 to 25.
Ford repeated his belief in the need for less politicians during an April 9 appearance in Burlington when he was asked about the regional review.
“Big government is bad, in my opinion. What’s — Niagara and Muskoka — what’s Niagara? They have 122 or 130 elected officials? That’s ridiculous. That’s absolutely ridiculous. I think I’m underestimating that. You look at Muskoka too, just layers and layers of regional government. I'm just — I’m not a big believer in big government — a lot of politicians. The less politicians, the better it is,” said Ford.
There’s also the historical precedent set by previous provincial governments. The 1998 Toronto amalgamation that created the city’s current political borders was proposed as a cost-saving measure by the Progressive Conservative government under Mike Harris.
Municipalities tend to draw less attention than the higher-tier governments. Municipal elections consistently have the lowest voter turnout and citizens tend to have the least understanding of the role their local municipality plays in their lives.
Robertson and We Love Oakville want to raise the level of engagement and help people to understand why their local government is important.
“It’s an important level of government and people don’t pay that much attention to it, but it's the streets we drive on, the garbage that’s picked up. It affects all sorts of our day-to-day living, it’s really very, very important and people do underestimate the value of the municipalities,” said Robertson.
The possibility of amalgamation has been widely opposed by municipal leaders across Halton. Many have argued the smaller municipalities create better value for taxpayers and have representatives who are far more accessible than the upper tiers.
Provincial representatives, including local ones, have maintained that the review is about determining the most effective forms of local government without providing detail of exactly what that means.
When Vic Fedeli, the minister of finance, was in Burlington on May 16 he was asked multiple times by both local media and business people about what the review will result in. He said he couldn’t say what the findings will be but that they are open to a variety of possibilities.
“The report will come out sometime, I’m guessing mid-fall, end of September, October, but there are absolutely no preconceived ideas on this whatsoever,” said Fedeli.
That lack of concrete answers on what the review will result in has led to some questioning the transparency of the process.
Robertson believes that any major change should be put to the voting public.
“It’s really, really important that our community knows what’s going on. This would be a major change for us in Halton. If they were to change our two-tier system in any way, they’d be doing it without due process without democratic voting,” said Robertson.
For more information including how to get a lawn sign or take part in the letter writing campaign, visit www.weloveoakville.org.
There are signs going up all over town with a big heart and a serious call to action.
We Love Oakville took to the streets on a notably stormy May 25 morning as part of a blitz distributing roughly 400 We Love Oakville; Stop Amalgamation signs. About 2,000 of the signs have already gone out across the town and the sign strategy is one part of a grassroots effort across Halton in opposition to amalgamation of the region’s four municipalities.
Nancy Robertson, a representative with We Love Oakville, said the strong reaction is about a belief in the importance and effectiveness of an accessible local government.
“We don’t want to be amalgamated. We want Halton to stay as is. We believe the two-tier structure in this region works extremely well. The municipalities get along, they find efficiencies and our local councillors represent us well. We have access to them. All they have is their phone they’re very accessible and accountable — we like that,” said Robertson.
We Love Oakville is a fairly new coalition of local associations that came together after the Ontario government announced a review of regional governments. The now ongoing review covers eight regional municipalities across Ontario including Halton Region and its four municipalities — Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills and Milton.
The provincial government has not mentioned amalgamation and when asked has repeatedly downplayed that is the intention. However, there are a few signs some people have pointed to that supports a belief that amalgamation is the likely result.
Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly expressed the need for less politicians in government. Notably, shortly after being elected the size of Toronto city council was reduced from 47 to 25.
Ford repeated his belief in the need for less politicians during an April 9 appearance in Burlington when he was asked about the regional review.
“Big government is bad, in my opinion. What’s — Niagara and Muskoka — what’s Niagara? They have 122 or 130 elected officials? That’s ridiculous. That’s absolutely ridiculous. I think I’m underestimating that. You look at Muskoka too, just layers and layers of regional government. I'm just — I’m not a big believer in big government — a lot of politicians. The less politicians, the better it is,” said Ford.
There’s also the historical precedent set by previous provincial governments. The 1998 Toronto amalgamation that created the city’s current political borders was proposed as a cost-saving measure by the Progressive Conservative government under Mike Harris.
Municipalities tend to draw less attention than the higher-tier governments. Municipal elections consistently have the lowest voter turnout and citizens tend to have the least understanding of the role their local municipality plays in their lives.
Robertson and We Love Oakville want to raise the level of engagement and help people to understand why their local government is important.
“It’s an important level of government and people don’t pay that much attention to it, but it's the streets we drive on, the garbage that’s picked up. It affects all sorts of our day-to-day living, it’s really very, very important and people do underestimate the value of the municipalities,” said Robertson.
The possibility of amalgamation has been widely opposed by municipal leaders across Halton. Many have argued the smaller municipalities create better value for taxpayers and have representatives who are far more accessible than the upper tiers.
Provincial representatives, including local ones, have maintained that the review is about determining the most effective forms of local government without providing detail of exactly what that means.
When Vic Fedeli, the minister of finance, was in Burlington on May 16 he was asked multiple times by both local media and business people about what the review will result in. He said he couldn’t say what the findings will be but that they are open to a variety of possibilities.
“The report will come out sometime, I’m guessing mid-fall, end of September, October, but there are absolutely no preconceived ideas on this whatsoever,” said Fedeli.
That lack of concrete answers on what the review will result in has led to some questioning the transparency of the process.
Robertson believes that any major change should be put to the voting public.
“It’s really, really important that our community knows what’s going on. This would be a major change for us in Halton. If they were to change our two-tier system in any way, they’d be doing it without due process without democratic voting,” said Robertson.
For more information including how to get a lawn sign or take part in the letter writing campaign, visit www.weloveoakville.org.
There are signs going up all over town with a big heart and a serious call to action.
We Love Oakville took to the streets on a notably stormy May 25 morning as part of a blitz distributing roughly 400 We Love Oakville; Stop Amalgamation signs. About 2,000 of the signs have already gone out across the town and the sign strategy is one part of a grassroots effort across Halton in opposition to amalgamation of the region’s four municipalities.
Nancy Robertson, a representative with We Love Oakville, said the strong reaction is about a belief in the importance and effectiveness of an accessible local government.
“We don’t want to be amalgamated. We want Halton to stay as is. We believe the two-tier structure in this region works extremely well. The municipalities get along, they find efficiencies and our local councillors represent us well. We have access to them. All they have is their phone they’re very accessible and accountable — we like that,” said Robertson.
We Love Oakville is a fairly new coalition of local associations that came together after the Ontario government announced a review of regional governments. The now ongoing review covers eight regional municipalities across Ontario including Halton Region and its four municipalities — Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills and Milton.
The provincial government has not mentioned amalgamation and when asked has repeatedly downplayed that is the intention. However, there are a few signs some people have pointed to that supports a belief that amalgamation is the likely result.
Premier Doug Ford has repeatedly expressed the need for less politicians in government. Notably, shortly after being elected the size of Toronto city council was reduced from 47 to 25.
Ford repeated his belief in the need for less politicians during an April 9 appearance in Burlington when he was asked about the regional review.
“Big government is bad, in my opinion. What’s — Niagara and Muskoka — what’s Niagara? They have 122 or 130 elected officials? That’s ridiculous. That’s absolutely ridiculous. I think I’m underestimating that. You look at Muskoka too, just layers and layers of regional government. I'm just — I’m not a big believer in big government — a lot of politicians. The less politicians, the better it is,” said Ford.
There’s also the historical precedent set by previous provincial governments. The 1998 Toronto amalgamation that created the city’s current political borders was proposed as a cost-saving measure by the Progressive Conservative government under Mike Harris.
Municipalities tend to draw less attention than the higher-tier governments. Municipal elections consistently have the lowest voter turnout and citizens tend to have the least understanding of the role their local municipality plays in their lives.
Robertson and We Love Oakville want to raise the level of engagement and help people to understand why their local government is important.
“It’s an important level of government and people don’t pay that much attention to it, but it's the streets we drive on, the garbage that’s picked up. It affects all sorts of our day-to-day living, it’s really very, very important and people do underestimate the value of the municipalities,” said Robertson.
The possibility of amalgamation has been widely opposed by municipal leaders across Halton. Many have argued the smaller municipalities create better value for taxpayers and have representatives who are far more accessible than the upper tiers.
Provincial representatives, including local ones, have maintained that the review is about determining the most effective forms of local government without providing detail of exactly what that means.
When Vic Fedeli, the minister of finance, was in Burlington on May 16 he was asked multiple times by both local media and business people about what the review will result in. He said he couldn’t say what the findings will be but that they are open to a variety of possibilities.
“The report will come out sometime, I’m guessing mid-fall, end of September, October, but there are absolutely no preconceived ideas on this whatsoever,” said Fedeli.
That lack of concrete answers on what the review will result in has led to some questioning the transparency of the process.
Robertson believes that any major change should be put to the voting public.
“It’s really, really important that our community knows what’s going on. This would be a major change for us in Halton. If they were to change our two-tier system in any way, they’d be doing it without due process without democratic voting,” said Robertson.
For more information including how to get a lawn sign or take part in the letter writing campaign, visit www.weloveoakville.org.