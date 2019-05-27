What do crime statistics tell us about residential break-and-enters in Hamilton?

More crime stories:

Houses are more likely to be targeted than apartments. More than 67 per cent of break-ins happen at doors, with front doors the most common entry point at just over 18 per cent.

More specifically, the most common way that burglars access a home is walking in through an unsecured area, mainly unlocked doors at nearly 20 per cent.

Smashing windows, forcing locks and cutting screens are much less common at 7.5 to 4 per cent of cases.

Police have many tips to make your home more secure, Curtis said. Police call this "target hardening."

This includes locking doors — garage doors, too — and windows. Keep your vehicle locked with no valuables in sight; remove or hide garage-door openers.

Do not keep keys or other valuables close to the front door inside the home.

Most thieves do not want a confrontation, Curtis said. They're looking for quick and easy access to cash or things they can sell; tools, electronics, jewelry.

If possible, consider installing security cameras. And always report to police.

Even if nothing is stolen, police want all suspicious activity reported because it helps them understand if there is a pattern of behaviour.

"We do typically see a neighbourhood targeted, with three or four in one night," Curtis said.

Investigating residential break-ins can be challenging if there isn't surveillance or an eyewitness. However, police do respond, will search for forensic evidence and canvass the neighbourhood.

And if a particular neighbourhood is targeted, police will deploy extra resources and sometimes do special enforcement projects (called "POP projects").

As the weather gets warmer, it's also important for people to know there is a slight increase in residential break-ins in the summer, particularly July and August.

Curtis said he believes this is likely because people leave windows open and perhaps doors unlocked while working in the garden or backyard. People are also more likely to be away on vacation.

It is often difficult for police to know exactly what time of day a break-in happens, as victims can usually only give a time range, but there are two windows of opportunity: when people are at school or work and when they're sleeping. The rate of break-ins reported overnight and during the day are evenly split.

There are also no clear patterns when it comes to days of the week. Friday had slightly more break-ins (15.4 per cent) than the 14.3 to 14.9 per cent Monday to Thursday, with slightly lower numbers on Saturdays and Sundays when people are home.

Upon request, the Hamilton police crime prevention branch will do audits on homes to see if they are secure. If you're interested, contact the office at 905-546-4900 or crimeprevention@hamiltonpolice.on.ca.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

