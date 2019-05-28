Fatal attraction: Hikers told to avoid Dundas Peak edge after Friday’s fatal fall

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is reminding people to stay away from the edge at the Dundas Peak after a young man fell to his death in the valley.
"They're beautiful areas to enjoy," Lisa Burnside, chief administrative officer, said about the peak and other escarpment areas. "But you need to do so safely."
Hamilton police said a 24-year-old man died after he lost his footing and fell about 150 feet off the cliff just before 11:56 p.m. Friday.
Conservation authority signs along the trail leading to the peak warn visitors to stay o the trail and not to climb or bypass fencing. Its website says to stay back "at least a body length" from the edge of the cliff, Burnside said.
Dundas Peak is part of the Spencer Gorge conservation area, which includes Tew Falls and Webster Falls. It's a popular spot, averaging 105,000 visitors per year, Burnside said.
"It offers a panoramic view, and with growing popularity, promotion and visitors showcasing their selfies, it's become very popular," Burnside said.
The Spencer Gorge area provides safe vantage points and platforms to see both falls and Dundas Peak, she added.
Visits gradually increased over the past decade after Hamilton was named "the City of Waterfalls."
"We want people to come out and enjoy these beautiful vistas, but it is important they remain on the trails and keep back and behind all fences and barriers."
There is no viewing platform at Dundas Peak, although there is one right before it, and a two-to-three-foot-high stone masonry wall at the peak to encourage people to stay back.
All conservation areas, including the peak, are closed after sunset, including its parking lot, which is about a 20-to-30-minute trail walk away, "but if people go around them, nothing can be done," Burnside said.
The conservation authority's few provincial offences officers can issue trespassing tickets, but the authority doesn't have the resources to be there frequently and at night, Burnside said.
"We do rely on education and compliance on our safety rules, trail etiquette, and our policies."
Police have also advised the public to stay away from the edge of the cliffs after Friday's accident.
Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said rope rescue calls decreased in 2018, when there were eight calls, but only five actual rope rescues.
Friday's death was the first since August 2017, when a man fell at Albion Falls
However, 2019 has so far seen seven calls, (four were actual rope rescues).
Public safety at Hamilton waterfalls and trails has been a concern in recent years.
Parks manager Kara Bunn said the city has taken several safety measures at its own trails and falls in recent years, especially at Albion Falls, where people sometimes put themselves in dangerous situations trying to get close.
Fencing has gone up to prevent access and to direct visitors to safe viewing platforms, Bunn said. Signs have been put up to lead people through the authorized trails, and, where people were climbing over fences and railings, the city put brush, cut logs and twigs to prevent it, she added.
"We also did a lot of public education and put out a video on YouTube and put out the word on how to safely use the area."
The city's landscape architects are looking at designing a viewing platform closer to the bottom of Albion Falls, Bunn added.
"People really want to be closer for the experience of the waterfall."
Bylaw officers, meanwhile, also issue trespassing tickets to visitors who are being unsafe and ignoring the posted signs and fences.
cfragomeni@thespec.com
