Fatal attraction: Hikers told to avoid Dundas Peak edge after Friday’s fatal fall

All conservation areas, including the peak, are closed after sunset, including its parking lot, which is about a 20-to-30-minute trail walk away, "but if people go around them, nothing can be done," Burnside said.

The conservation authority's few provincial offences officers can issue trespassing tickets, but the authority doesn't have the resources to be there frequently and at night, Burnside said.

"We do rely on education and compliance on our safety rules, trail etiquette, and our policies."

Police have also advised the public to stay away from the edge of the cliffs after Friday's accident.

Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said rope rescue calls decreased in 2018, when there were eight calls, but only five actual rope rescues.

Friday's death was the first since August 2017, when a man fell at Albion Falls

However, 2019 has so far seen seven calls, (four were actual rope rescues).

Public safety at Hamilton waterfalls and trails has been a concern in recent years.

Parks manager Kara Bunn said the city has taken several safety measures at its own trails and falls in recent years, especially at Albion Falls, where people sometimes put themselves in dangerous situations trying to get close.

Fencing has gone up to prevent access and to direct visitors to safe viewing platforms, Bunn said. Signs have been put up to lead people through the authorized trails, and, where people were climbing over fences and railings, the city put brush, cut logs and twigs to prevent it, she added.

"We also did a lot of public education and put out a video on YouTube and put out the word on how to safely use the area."

The city's landscape architects are looking at designing a viewing platform closer to the bottom of Albion Falls, Bunn added.

"People really want to be closer for the experience of the waterfall."

Bylaw officers, meanwhile, also issue trespassing tickets to visitors who are being unsafe and ignoring the posted signs and fences.

