Juravinskis in perpetuity: Philanthropists giving $100 million estate gift are ready to die, but with a caveat

But once they started giving, they loved the feeling, and didn't stop. Charles always enjoyed joking about how a guy with a reputation for being tight-fisted with his money chose to give it all away.

A profile in The Spectator recounted his childhood growing up in poverty in Saskatchewan; how as a boy he changed his name to Charlie from Orest, his Ukrainian given name, when a bully was teasing him.

His family moved during the Great Depression to Hamilton where, his father had been told, the streets were paved with gold, the opportunities were so great.

Margaret, who was from Hamilton, married him in 1956. Their 63rd anniversary is Sept. 1.

"Margaret has been putting up with me that long," he says, as she rolls her eyes.

Charles is the brash talker, the wheeler-dealer, Margaret has been the rock at his side and "tougher than I am," he says.

She seems in good health but says she is ready to die any day, all she wishes is that it be peaceful.

The endowment, she says, is "about legacy."

The couple never had children. There is no one to bequeath money to, or carry on the family name.

"The name is all around the city," Margaret says. She smiles. "More so than if we had had 10 kids."

Charles has no desire to take a final dream trip, go on a cruise, even though friends offer to host them. Margaret? She would be happy to get away. After all these years they remain partners on the big things, but hardly in lockstep.

They still enjoy their routine in the modest home where they have lived 45 years in Greensville, above Dundas.

Every day at 5 p.m. they have a vodka martini over ice before dinner, sometimes on the back deck, where, on occasion, they see mist rising from Webster's Falls in the gorge below.

For all their riches later in life, the couple has lived relatively simply. Others with tens of millions in the bank might take binge vacations or buy yachts or condos or a fleet of exotic cars. They did none of these things.

They always had a dog they loved; they grieved when Bojangles, the last of their three redbone coonhounds, died three years ago.

Meanwhile, over the years they invested their money wisely and the pot kept growing.

"I have found that the more you give, the more you get," he says.

As for the $100 million endowment, they love the notion that research will benefit the health of future generations including families from Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge and Niagara who supported Flamboro Downs when they were starting out and building the nest egg they would one day donate.

"And don't forget all the horses who ran in those million dollar races, that made all that money," adds Margaret.

That one life wish they have remaining?

They say they would like to see some of the fruits of their endowment at work.

That's the catch though, isn't it? It only kicks in once they are gone.

For all of the impact they have seen from their giving, they won't be here to experience the ripple effect of the endowment. But they have been here for the genesis.

But hold everything, Charles is still dealing. Fading away does not become him.

He lights a cigarette.

He says he and Margaret want to do everything possible to accelerate the process and get HHS, St. Joe's and Mac discussing how the research centre will evolve, get the wheels rolling so they can see it begin to develop while they are still alive.

"I don't intend to have anything to say about it, but I want to see the infighting. OK? Because if there isn't infighting, as far as I'm concerned, they aren't doing their job."

jwells@thespec.com

