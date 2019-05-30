Waterdown's Frootogo Orchards to close orchard and move to soup, baked goods

Waterdown’s Frootogo Orchards is no more, but a new business — Souptogo — has risen from its ashes.

After 39 years of farming, Bert Hekman was forced to retire due to health reasons and the orchard on the property is being removed. The new business will focus on baked goods and soups and will continue to offer a play park and crop of pumpkins in 2019.

Willy Hekman, who opened Frootogo Orchards with her husband Bert in 1997, said the decision in January to close Frootogo and remove the orchard was a difficult one.

“Bert and I struggled with the difficult decision to remove the orchard,” she said in a press release. “It has been very emotional, but we are excited about the aspects of the business moving forward.”

The Frootogo story began when Bert Hekman came to Canada from the Netherlands in 1972 with the dream of buying a piece of land to grow apples. He first worked for Ford, while pruning for other fruit farms in the London area.

Along the way, he met Willy and they had a daughter, before moving to a strawberry and chicken farm in Prince Edward Island in 1980. But in 1997, the family moved to a rundown horse farm on Parkside Drive and Frootogo Orchards was born.

While the decision to close and remove the orchard was difficult, they decided the demand for soups — and their cheddar bay biscuits — remained strong.

“The demand for homemade soup and baked goods is growing and I have a passion for this,” Willy continued. “We can’t wait to see where this next chapter in life takes us.”

Willy said they plan to continue Souptogo as long as possible.

“Only one's personal health and the success of the business can dictate (how long),” she said. “There are no long term future plans for the farm — only that the farm portion (of the property) will continue to be farmed.”