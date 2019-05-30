Hamilton mulls bylaw crackdown on odour over ‘skunky’ personal pot-growing

Regardless, he said the impetus for a bylaw change comes from "neighbours who can't enjoy their own backyards because of the skunky smell of cannabis."

New marijuana laws now allow any person in Ontario to grow up to four cannabis plants for personal use.

That change poses a conundrum for apartment owners and condo boards trying to balance the rights of marijuana users and residents who don't like the smell of pot.

In theory, Leendertse said a beefed up bylaw could be used to deal with complaints about odour stemming from individual residents growing a few plants in an apartment or close-quarters duplex.

But he noted most of the cannabis odour complaints received to date stem from grandfathered federal licenses for personal growing that have been combined into "virtual small farms" with hundreds or even thousands of marijuana plants.

Heavily regulated commercial pot-growing facilities are not the target of the proposed bylaw.

Two different locations on Green Mountain Road with combined personal licences have spurred "dozens" of complaints over the last two years, said Clark — although one of those has changed hands and the new owner is applying to become a federally licensed commercial grower.

The Spectator visited the pungent former nursery site Thursday, but an unidentified worker said the owner was not available.

Visitors to the Pros Golf Centre driving range remark on the odour wafting across the road, said manager Jason Kim.

"We get comments on it (the smell) almost every day. Parents with young kids are not thrilled about it," said Kim, who expressed hope a bylaw might spur growers to invest in odour control.

Three years ago, residents and business owners near the corner of Kenilworth Avenue and Hope Avenue complained about a similar group grow-op in the former Boomers Bar and Grill.

"Some mornings, it's all you smell down the whole street," said resident Jessica Albers at the time.

One of the growers associated with the site was later shot and killed in Etobicoke. The remaining individuals with federal licences vacated the site in 2017 amid a zoning fight with the city.

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

