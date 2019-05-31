Hamilton firefighters battle Flamborough barn blaze overnight

News 05:30 AM The Hamilton Spectator

Hamilton firefighters worked overnight to put out an intense fire at a Flamborough barn, while trying to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

Crews were called just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, to Highway 5 West near Sydenham Road.

The structure was completely engulfed in flames and extra fire trucks were called in.

The Fire Department said a second smaller structure near the barn was also consumed by the blaze.

No word yet on any injuries, cuase of the fire or damage estimate.

More to come.

Hamilton firefighters battle Flamborough barn blaze overnight

Crews were called just after 11 p.m. on Thursday to Highway 5 West near Sydenham Road.

News 05:30 AM The Hamilton Spectator

Hamilton firefighters worked overnight to put out an intense fire at a Flamborough barn, while trying to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

Crews were called just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, to Highway 5 West near Sydenham Road.

The structure was completely engulfed in flames and extra fire trucks were called in.

The Fire Department said a second smaller structure near the barn was also consumed by the blaze.

Related Content

No word yet on any injuries, cuase of the fire or damage estimate.

More to come.

Hamilton firefighters battle Flamborough barn blaze overnight

Crews were called just after 11 p.m. on Thursday to Highway 5 West near Sydenham Road.

News 05:30 AM The Hamilton Spectator

Hamilton firefighters worked overnight to put out an intense fire at a Flamborough barn, while trying to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

Crews were called just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, to Highway 5 West near Sydenham Road.

The structure was completely engulfed in flames and extra fire trucks were called in.

The Fire Department said a second smaller structure near the barn was also consumed by the blaze.

Related Content

No word yet on any injuries, cuase of the fire or damage estimate.

More to come.