Hamilton firefighters battle Flamborough barn blaze overnight

Hamilton firefighters worked overnight to put out an intense fire at a Flamborough barn, while trying to stop the flames from spreading to a nearby home.
Crews were called just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, to Highway 5 West near Sydenham Road.
The structure was completely engulfed in flames and extra fire trucks were called in.
The Fire Department said a second smaller structure near the barn was also consumed by the blaze.
No word yet on any injuries, cuase of the fire or damage estimate.
More to come.
