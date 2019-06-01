5 new New Orleans murals in walkable area

NEW ORLEANS — Five new murals are up or going up in New Orleans, within walking distance of each other. Organizers say it's the first phase of a project to bring the vibrancy of the city's art scene outside gallery walls.

The murals include a huge painting of an African American man holding up a child above the stylized word "SURVIVE." Another is planned as a detailed, life-sized architectural drawing of a mid-19th century shotgun house. Two murals are abstract. The fifth shows a four-story-high man holding a mug that, if real, would be big enough for someone to bathe in.

The Arts Council of New Orleans got a $175,000 grant from the Helis Foundation for what executive director Heidi Schmalbach described as phase one of its Unframed project. You can't really veil a painting several stories high over a parking lot, but the murals' formal "unveiling" is Saturday evening, when galleries in the city's Arts District stay open late for First Saturday Gallery Openings .

"We want to create interest and encourage walkability," Schmalbach said.

She said about 100 artists and groups competed for the contracts. The council wants to create as many murals as it can get money and walls for, starting with a downtown phase 2.

"We would like to move to other parts of this city as well. ... We want New Orleans to be a destination for contemporary visual art as much as we're known for our music, food, and unique culture," she said.

There are a number of murals around New Orleans, but relatively few in the Arts District and downtown, Schmalbach said.

The smallest but possibly the most intricate mural was just getting under way Friday morning, as Tulane University architecture professor Carrie Norman and some students used Japanese paint pens to fill in stenciled lines.

She said the length and height of their wall outside a condominium parking lot almost precisely matches those of a typical New Orleans shotgun house — a style that got its name because each room opens off the next so one could, theoretically, fire a shotgun from the front door through the back door.

Norman said she and fellow professor and design studio partner Adam Modesitt hoped to have "Open House" framed in, as it were, by Saturday evening. Furniture will be added during June.