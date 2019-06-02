Late-night fire destroys Flamborough barn on May 30

A late-night blaze on May 30 resulted in the total loss of a barn and utility shed on Highway 5 near Sydenham Road in Flamborough.

Hamilton Fire Services deputy chief Randy Moss said that when firefighters arrived on scene at 11:16 p.m., both buildings were engulfed in flames.

Moss said a house near the fire was threatened by the intense heat and embers.

“Crews deployed lines to protect the threatened home, as well as attack the fire,” he said. “Eight tankers were utilized in a shuttle operation to supply apparatus at the scene with water to attack the fire.”