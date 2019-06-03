San Antonio museum welcomes donated 6-ton rock from China

SAN ANTONIO — A museum in South Texas has welcomed a big boulder.

A crane was used to manoeuvr the more than 6-ton (5.44-metric ton) rock donated to the San Antonio Museum of Art from a sister city in China.

The San Antonio Express-News reports the limestone rock, which was unloaded Friday, is a gift from Wuxi (woo-shee) in honour of San Antonio's Tricentennial.

The donation joins the San Antonio Museum of Art's collection of scholars' rocks and will be installed on campus in November.