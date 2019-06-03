Hamilton's bike share program gears up for changes, including expansion

Hamilton is looking at a possible expansion of its bike share program beyond the downtown area.

Peter Topolovic, project manager for sustainable mobility, said that the city is conducting a business case to determine if it can introduce the popular cycling program into other urban areas.

“There are a lot of questions whether bike share can work in that kind of mountain (escarpment) context,” said Topolovic. “We are hoping to have a more definitive answer on how to do that in the near future.”

He said each urban centre is separate from other Hamilton areas, making it difficult to connect with each other.

“We haven’t figured out exactly (how to link each urban area)," he said.

If there is a way to develop bike share in urban areas, Dundas would be the first one, he said. There are few bike share hubs in a couple of locations in the Valley Town, while the downtown area is a “virtual” hub where cyclists can lock their bikes anywhere.

The city’s business plan is scheduled to be completed later this year.

Hamilton has already renewed its contract with Social Bicycles, said Topolovic; the five-year contract was scheduled to end in 2019, with an option to renew for another five years.

Topolovic said the ownership change, with Uber taking over Social Bicycles — which occurred over a year ago — shouldn’t have any impact on the city’s bike share program.

Chelsea Cox, general manager of the nonprofit SoBi Hamilton that had operated the bike share system, stated in an email early in May that there was no information to provide. However, a few weeks later, she wrote on social media that Hamilton Bike Share wasn’t operating the city’s bike program and that another company has been contracted. People interested in the Hamilton Bike Share are being redirected to the website www.everyonerides.org.