NDP tables legislation to stop Ford from municipal meddling in Brampton and Mississauga

NDP opposition Leader Andrea Horwath tabled legislation today (June 3) to return power to municipalities impacted by the provincial government’s restructuring of regional governance.

The province is now examining the governance, decision-making and service delivery functions of eight regional municipalities and their lower-tier municipalities, including the Region of Peel.

The legislation will give power back to municipalities and their local residents by curbing Doug Ford’s ability to meddle in municipal governance, Horwath told the Mississauga News/Brampton Guardian in a telephone interview.

“One of Doug Ford’s first priorities was to take revenge on his old political foes and cancel over half of Toronto’s municipal elections,” said Horwath in a release. “And we know Doug Ford is going to continue to meddle in local affairs with his municipal review, leaving people across the province worried that forced amalgamations and even more cuts are on the way.”

“It’s clear that Ford isn’t going to stop meddling with municipalities and hurting local residents until he’s forced to stop,” Horwath added.

One of those foes was Patrick Brown, who was running for Peel Regional Chair before the Ford government introduced the Better Local Government Act, 2018 (Bill 5) on Aug. 14. The legislation scrapped the election of a regional chair in Peel, York, Niagara and Muskoka regions and cut the size of Toronto council.

Brown has since been elected as mayor of Brampton.

The NDP bill requires the government to give public notice, conduct public consultations, and obtain the approval of all affected municipalities before introducing legislation or making regulations that would change the composition of council, the number of wards or their boundaries, or the structure of municipal governments.

Horwath said the NDP started talking about the legislation last summer. Now that the public consultation has ended, Horwath said the process looks to be moving very quickly. Sources at the City of Brampton have said the province wants to wrap up regional review by mid-August.

“People shouldn’t be waiting for the other shoe to drop,” Horwath added.