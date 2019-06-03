Have you seen Mishka? Yorkshire terrier is missing in Waterdown

Mishka, an 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier is missing in Waterdown.

During a thunderstorm on May 25 at 5 p.m., Mishka ran off from her home on McDonald Court in Waterdown. She has not been seen since.

Owner Wendy Hebert said Mishka was wearing a pink collar with a bell and a tag with her name and Hebert’s phone number,

“She is 11 years old, my baby girl and we share a very special bond,” she said. “My heart literally broke when we couldn’t find her and we knew she was gone.”

“We just want her home where she belongs - safe and sound.” - Wendy Hebert

Hebert said since Mishka went missing she has been consumed with finding the six-pound pooch.

To that end, she said the Waterdown community has been an amazing help, making and putting up posters, scouring lost pet sites and going door-to-door to spread the word.

“Each day that passes without her is devastating and heartbreaking,” she said. “We just want her home where she belongs - safe and sound.”

Ken Price of the Dream Team Search, Rescue and Tracking has been assisting Hebert in looking for Mishka. He asked anyone in the area to look under sheds, decks, shrubs and behind businesses.

He stressed Mishka is likely in full fear flight mode, meaning every human or animal is a predator to her so she should not be approached.

“The best thing people to do to try to get to not run away from them … is to submit to the dog — that’s dropping straight to the ground,” he said. “If anybody calls her name or tries to approach her she’s going to be gone the other way and she could run right into traffic.