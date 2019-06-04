2019 Waterdown Garden Walk hopes to inspire gardeners

The Flamborough Horticultural Society is hosting the third annual Waterdown Garden Walk in the village core, on June 29 and 30.

Garden Walk co-chairperson Kari Bennett said the event, held in conjunction with the Hamilton Spectator’s Open Garden Week, gives spectators the chance to view the gorgeous properties Waterdown has to offer in the village’s core.

She said the goal of the self-guided Garden Walk is to rejuvenate Waterdown and bring together gardeners by improving curb appeal, promoting property pride and re-energizing neighbourhoods.

“We hope gardeners will share ideas and enjoy the beautiful horticulture that exists right here in Waterdown,” she said of the walk, which will encompass gardens in the area of Mill, John and Main streets.

Part of the reason for the walk, which was inspired by the Buffalo Garden Walk, is to provide inspiration to gardeners, Bennett said. Gardens do not have to include flowers, she said, noting there are categories for different gardens, such as country casual gardens, vegetable and English gardens.

Gardeners can open up their front, side or backyard for viewing, which will be marked on a sign in front of each property. If the gardener decides to open their whole oasis — which will be marked on the sign — visitors may venture into the entire property.

Bennett said both the walk and the maps of the featured properties are free; they can be picked up at 57 Elgin St. during the event days.

The 2019 Garden Walk will take place June 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Bennett said there is still time to have your garden included on the walk.

Anyone who is interested in participating or volunteering, and those with questions about the event, can contact Bennett at 905-690-6325.