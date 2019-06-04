Knox Presbyterian Church to end breakfasts after 25 years

After 26 years, more than 125,000 meals served and at least $350,000 raised, Knox Presbyterian Church is ending its Saturday morning breakfast on June 15.
Congregation member George Bulmer said that the breakfast was conceived as a way to pay off the mortgage of the church’s expansion in the 1990s. The addition officially opened in 1997, but the church began fundraising in 1993.
Bulmer said there had always been a plan to do some fundraising, and one day fellow church member Len Scobie said, ‘Why don’t we just get together and do a breakfast?’”
Bulmer said that the church hosted a breakfast — originally known as the men’s breakfast, because all the food was prepared by the men of the church — every single Saturday from May 1993 until about four years ago, when they scaled back to the second and third Saturday of the month.
“That was based on the fact that the number of volunteers to keep it going had diminished,” Bulmer said. “So we basically decided we’d reduce the schedule to two Saturdays per month.
“We’ve done that up until now — there just aren’t enough volunteers to keep it going on that type of a schedule.”
Bulmer added another significant factor is that the number of people who attend the breakfasts is roughly half of what it once was. The most diners the church ever drew was 185 — a number they got twice.
“On average, we were probably running between 130 and 150,” Bulmer said of the two-hour service. “Now we would probably average about 70.”
Scobie said one of the reasons for the drop off is that there are more breakfast options in Waterdown today than there were in 1993.
“When we started in 1993, my recollection is there was one place in Waterdown to go for breakfast on Saturday morning,” he said. “That was Harvey’s.
“You know how many there are now.”
While the original reason for the breakfast was to pay off the expansion to the church, Bulmer said that the mortgage was paid off long ago; since then, the Knox breakfast has become a staple of the community.
“It’s become as much a place to go in the community on Saturday morning as it has been a fundraiser,” he said.
After paying off the addition, the church has used funds raised from the breakfast to support numerous community efforts.
Every year, through proceeds of the breakfasts, the church makes a donation to Drummond House, as well as the Flamborough Food Bank — and the mission activities of the church. In addition, the church has been very supportive of the 3rd Waterdown Scouts.
In fact, the church likely would have ended the breakfast already if not for the 3rd Waterdown Scouts.
“We were at this crossroads a year ago,” Bulmer said, adding last year was the first time that they shut down the breakfasts for the summer months. “Last summer we knew we wouldn’t have the volunteers through the summer to make it work properly, so we shut it down.”
When that happened, the organizers said that unless they got a certain number of volunteers through the summer for the fall, they wouldn’t continue.
But then the Scouts came forward with plans to attend the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, and asked, if they supplied volunteers from September to June, would Knox give them a donation?
“It’s been a pretty unique partnership," Bulmer said. “They’ve always been there, they’ve always had lots of people.
“It’s worked out well.”
Bulmer added that the event really brought the men of Knox together and fostered a camaraderie. Over the 16 years, the church has had 115 volunteers help make the breakfast a reality.
He admitted that it is tough to close the book on the breakfasts, but he said they know they have made a contribution to the community.
“We know that everything does run its course,” he said.
However, Bulmer said this doesn’t mean Knox will never host another breakfast.
“We still have the facility, and there’s nothing to say we won’t do something similar in the future,” he said.
The final breakfasts will be June 8 and June 15 from 8 to 10 a.m., at Knox Presbyterian Church at 80 Mill St. North. In addition, during the Knox service on June 9 there will be a recognition of the 115 volunteers who made the breakfasts happen over the years.
After 26 years, more than 125,000 meals served and at least $350,000 raised, Knox Presbyterian Church is ending its Saturday morning breakfast on June 15.
Congregation member George Bulmer said that the breakfast was conceived as a way to pay off the mortgage of the church’s expansion in the 1990s. The addition officially opened in 1997, but the church began fundraising in 1993.
Bulmer said there had always been a plan to do some fundraising, and one day fellow church member Len Scobie said, ‘Why don’t we just get together and do a breakfast?’”
Bulmer said that the church hosted a breakfast — originally known as the men’s breakfast, because all the food was prepared by the men of the church — every single Saturday from May 1993 until about four years ago, when they scaled back to the second and third Saturday of the month.
“That was based on the fact that the number of volunteers to keep it going had diminished,” Bulmer said. “So we basically decided we’d reduce the schedule to two Saturdays per month.
“We’ve done that up until now — there just aren’t enough volunteers to keep it going on that type of a schedule.”
Bulmer added another significant factor is that the number of people who attend the breakfasts is roughly half of what it once was. The most diners the church ever drew was 185 — a number they got twice.
“On average, we were probably running between 130 and 150,” Bulmer said of the two-hour service. “Now we would probably average about 70.”
Scobie said one of the reasons for the drop off is that there are more breakfast options in Waterdown today than there were in 1993.
“When we started in 1993, my recollection is there was one place in Waterdown to go for breakfast on Saturday morning,” he said. “That was Harvey’s.
“You know how many there are now.”
While the original reason for the breakfast was to pay off the expansion to the church, Bulmer said that the mortgage was paid off long ago; since then, the Knox breakfast has become a staple of the community.
“It’s become as much a place to go in the community on Saturday morning as it has been a fundraiser,” he said.
After paying off the addition, the church has used funds raised from the breakfast to support numerous community efforts.
Every year, through proceeds of the breakfasts, the church makes a donation to Drummond House, as well as the Flamborough Food Bank — and the mission activities of the church. In addition, the church has been very supportive of the 3rd Waterdown Scouts.
In fact, the church likely would have ended the breakfast already if not for the 3rd Waterdown Scouts.
“We were at this crossroads a year ago,” Bulmer said, adding last year was the first time that they shut down the breakfasts for the summer months. “Last summer we knew we wouldn’t have the volunteers through the summer to make it work properly, so we shut it down.”
When that happened, the organizers said that unless they got a certain number of volunteers through the summer for the fall, they wouldn’t continue.
But then the Scouts came forward with plans to attend the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, and asked, if they supplied volunteers from September to June, would Knox give them a donation?
“It’s been a pretty unique partnership," Bulmer said. “They’ve always been there, they’ve always had lots of people.
“It’s worked out well.”
Bulmer added that the event really brought the men of Knox together and fostered a camaraderie. Over the 16 years, the church has had 115 volunteers help make the breakfast a reality.
He admitted that it is tough to close the book on the breakfasts, but he said they know they have made a contribution to the community.
“We know that everything does run its course,” he said.
However, Bulmer said this doesn’t mean Knox will never host another breakfast.
“We still have the facility, and there’s nothing to say we won’t do something similar in the future,” he said.
The final breakfasts will be June 8 and June 15 from 8 to 10 a.m., at Knox Presbyterian Church at 80 Mill St. North. In addition, during the Knox service on June 9 there will be a recognition of the 115 volunteers who made the breakfasts happen over the years.
After 26 years, more than 125,000 meals served and at least $350,000 raised, Knox Presbyterian Church is ending its Saturday morning breakfast on June 15.
Congregation member George Bulmer said that the breakfast was conceived as a way to pay off the mortgage of the church’s expansion in the 1990s. The addition officially opened in 1997, but the church began fundraising in 1993.
Bulmer said there had always been a plan to do some fundraising, and one day fellow church member Len Scobie said, ‘Why don’t we just get together and do a breakfast?’”
Bulmer said that the church hosted a breakfast — originally known as the men’s breakfast, because all the food was prepared by the men of the church — every single Saturday from May 1993 until about four years ago, when they scaled back to the second and third Saturday of the month.
“That was based on the fact that the number of volunteers to keep it going had diminished,” Bulmer said. “So we basically decided we’d reduce the schedule to two Saturdays per month.
“We’ve done that up until now — there just aren’t enough volunteers to keep it going on that type of a schedule.”
Bulmer added another significant factor is that the number of people who attend the breakfasts is roughly half of what it once was. The most diners the church ever drew was 185 — a number they got twice.
“On average, we were probably running between 130 and 150,” Bulmer said of the two-hour service. “Now we would probably average about 70.”
Scobie said one of the reasons for the drop off is that there are more breakfast options in Waterdown today than there were in 1993.
“When we started in 1993, my recollection is there was one place in Waterdown to go for breakfast on Saturday morning,” he said. “That was Harvey’s.
“You know how many there are now.”
While the original reason for the breakfast was to pay off the expansion to the church, Bulmer said that the mortgage was paid off long ago; since then, the Knox breakfast has become a staple of the community.
“It’s become as much a place to go in the community on Saturday morning as it has been a fundraiser,” he said.
After paying off the addition, the church has used funds raised from the breakfast to support numerous community efforts.
Every year, through proceeds of the breakfasts, the church makes a donation to Drummond House, as well as the Flamborough Food Bank — and the mission activities of the church. In addition, the church has been very supportive of the 3rd Waterdown Scouts.
In fact, the church likely would have ended the breakfast already if not for the 3rd Waterdown Scouts.
“We were at this crossroads a year ago,” Bulmer said, adding last year was the first time that they shut down the breakfasts for the summer months. “Last summer we knew we wouldn’t have the volunteers through the summer to make it work properly, so we shut it down.”
When that happened, the organizers said that unless they got a certain number of volunteers through the summer for the fall, they wouldn’t continue.
But then the Scouts came forward with plans to attend the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, and asked, if they supplied volunteers from September to June, would Knox give them a donation?
“It’s been a pretty unique partnership," Bulmer said. “They’ve always been there, they’ve always had lots of people.
“It’s worked out well.”
Bulmer added that the event really brought the men of Knox together and fostered a camaraderie. Over the 16 years, the church has had 115 volunteers help make the breakfast a reality.
He admitted that it is tough to close the book on the breakfasts, but he said they know they have made a contribution to the community.
“We know that everything does run its course,” he said.
However, Bulmer said this doesn’t mean Knox will never host another breakfast.
“We still have the facility, and there’s nothing to say we won’t do something similar in the future,” he said.
The final breakfasts will be June 8 and June 15 from 8 to 10 a.m., at Knox Presbyterian Church at 80 Mill St. North. In addition, during the Knox service on June 9 there will be a recognition of the 115 volunteers who made the breakfasts happen over the years.