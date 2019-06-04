Knox Presbyterian Church to end breakfasts after 25 years

“You know how many there are now.”

While the original reason for the breakfast was to pay off the expansion to the church, Bulmer said that the mortgage was paid off long ago; since then, the Knox breakfast has become a staple of the community.

“It’s become as much a place to go in the community on Saturday morning as it has been a fundraiser,” he said.

After paying off the addition, the church has used funds raised from the breakfast to support numerous community efforts.

Every year, through proceeds of the breakfasts, the church makes a donation to Drummond House, as well as the Flamborough Food Bank — and the mission activities of the church. In addition, the church has been very supportive of the 3rd Waterdown Scouts.

In fact, the church likely would have ended the breakfast already if not for the 3rd Waterdown Scouts.

“We were at this crossroads a year ago,” Bulmer said, adding last year was the first time that they shut down the breakfasts for the summer months. “Last summer we knew we wouldn’t have the volunteers through the summer to make it work properly, so we shut it down.”

When that happened, the organizers said that unless they got a certain number of volunteers through the summer for the fall, they wouldn’t continue.

But then the Scouts came forward with plans to attend the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, and asked, if they supplied volunteers from September to June, would Knox give them a donation?

“It’s been a pretty unique partnership," Bulmer said. “They’ve always been there, they’ve always had lots of people.

“It’s worked out well.”

Bulmer added that the event really brought the men of Knox together and fostered a camaraderie. Over the 16 years, the church has had 115 volunteers help make the breakfast a reality.

He admitted that it is tough to close the book on the breakfasts, but he said they know they have made a contribution to the community.

“We know that everything does run its course,” he said.

However, Bulmer said this doesn’t mean Knox will never host another breakfast.

“We still have the facility, and there’s nothing to say we won’t do something similar in the future,” he said.

The final breakfasts will be June 8 and June 15 from 8 to 10 a.m., at Knox Presbyterian Church at 80 Mill St. North. In addition, during the Knox service on June 9 there will be a recognition of the 115 volunteers who made the breakfasts happen over the years.