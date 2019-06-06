LAX flights grounded, cancelled because of power outage

LOS ANGELES — A power outage at Los Angeles International Airport diverted, delayed or cancelled dozens of flights Wednesday night, and hundreds of passengers were briefly stuck on grounded aircraft.

A 2-second power "bump" shortly after 6 p.m. caused the entire airport to go dark but electrical generators kicked in and all but three terminals had power within an hour, airport spokeswoman Olga Gallardo said.

Passengers cheered when power was finally restored to Terminals 1, 7 and 8 three hours or more later.

Southwest Airlines diverted or cancelled about 40 flights, spokeswoman Michelle Agnew said.