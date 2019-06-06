Why did it take six months to find 16-year-old Devon Freeman’s body in a tree behind his Flamborough group home?

The community hired lawyer Sarah Clarke, an advocate for children and families with experience working for First Nations in child welfare cases. She got to work requesting Devon's records.

Devon was a ward of the Children's Aid Society of Hamilton, something Pam had consented to as she was too sick to care for him and believed it would give him the help he needed.

Within the CAS files was a shocking revelation.

In May 2017, less than five months before he vanished, Devon ran away. It was something he did often, nearly once a week, but when he returned this time, he confided something in a staff member: he had attempted to take his own life by hanging himself from a tree.

He said he was cut down by a friend, the records say.

Yet he was not taken to hospital and the information was not shared with Pam or Georgina Island. Hamilton police were also not informed when he was again reported missing. However, there was already a flag about suicide on his file because of an earlier incident at another facility.

Pam was shocked to learn about this attempted suicide that so closely mirrored the way in which Devon would later die.

Now Pam and the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation are calling for an inquest into Devon Freeman's death. They want to get to the bottom of how he fell through the cracks, why no one looked hard enough for a 16-year-old who was found dead on the grounds of the institution charged to help and protect him.

It's a request backed by the Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Assembly, in a resolution passed unanimously by all 40 chiefs on Wednesday, in the middle of a three-day assembly of the member nations across Ontario on Georgina Island.

It was a powerful moment as everyone became silent. Overcome with emotion, Shannon Crate, Devon's child and family services worker, said she wept.

Pamela Freeman wasn't told her grandson, Devon, had gone missing until the end of October 2017 | Barry Gray, Hamilton Spectator

Devon's death raises a number of serious questions:

•Did no one see him leave and go into the woods?

•How could no one have seen his body for six months when it was in the backyard of the facility?

•Why didn't police do a ground search?

•Why weren't family, Georgina Island or police told about his suicide attempt?

•Were Devon's suicidal ideations taken seriously enough by staff?

The CAS had a legal obligation to keep the First Nation informed. Yet Crate said she did not even know Devon was missing until after a community member told her he was dead.

Crate received a message around the time Devon went missing in early October inquiring about his status with the band but wasn't aware of the significant challenges he was facing. Had she known Devon was unhappy at the residential home, she could have recommended other options for his care.

The Lynwood Charlton Centre Flamborough site sits on Collinson Road, a quiet rural street near Highway 5 and Brock Road. The angular grey building is surrounded by grass and trees, insulating it from passersby.

The densest point of trees is at the back of the property, stretching about 50 metres deep and 130 metres wide. From the back corner of the building, the closest point the trees begin is about 24 metres.

Devon's death was devastating for staff who knew him, said Alex Thomson, executive director of Lynwood Charlton Centre, who said his organization would support an inquest and actively participate.

The facility held a celebration of life, which Pam and family did not attend, but it did involve the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre (HRIC) where Devon would often go when he ran away.

While it seems unlikely that no one would have seen Devon's body all those months, with the trees bare over winter, Thomson said the wood lot has a mix of coniferous and deciduous trees; the particular tree that Devon used was a pine, his body facing the back, away from the property, sloping downward.

They say they discourage kids from going there.

Devon's body was found on a warm spring day by a youth and a staff member chasing after a ball that had gone into the trees. After his death, upset staff wanted the tree to be cut down, but after consultation with the HRIC, they decided not to because of the cultural significant of trees, Thomson said.

There were two internal investigations after his death — a not-yet-complete CAS one, which is mandated, and one that Lynwood Charlton opted to do on its own.

That review included the fact that Devon had disclosed a prior suicide attempt and that the information was only shared with CAS. Thomson said he couldn't comment on the specifics of the incident, but said it was part of the review and led to recommendations that included improving communication among agencies and updating the procedure with police when a youth goes missing.

"Those two pieces of information should have been connected," Thomson acknowledges.

But the issue is complex, especially in cases when a teen is in the care of CAS — because that makes the child welfare agency the guardian.

Pamela Freeman wants to know how the grandson, Devon, ending up hanging himself behind Lynwood Chartlon Centre in Flamborough in 2017. | Family photo

At the time Devon was there, the eight-bed facility housed teens of all ages in the care of child welfare agencies. Now it houses youth 12 to 15, with two beds for children in the care of children's aid.

Lynwood Charlton staff have met with police, children's aid and the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre as part of the review. Once all the recommendations are finalized and put into practice, Thomson said they will share them with other community partners.

Neither Hamilton police, nor Hamilton CAS would comment on the possibility of an inquest.

Bryan Shone, Hamilton CAS executive director, said Devon's death was "a heartbreaking loss." He took over the helm of the child welfare organization last month and wasn't at the agency when Devon died. He said he cannot comment on the call for an inquest or the results of their internal review.

Police spokesperson Jackie Penman said the service "was not comfortable commenting on this" because of the possible inquest. Police are also still waiting for the internal CAS review to be completed.

There have been calls for inquests in other cases involving children who have died by suicide while in the care of children's aid, including Indigenous children who are overrepresented in the child welfare system.

It led to the Report of the Expert Panel on the Deaths of Children and Youth in Residential Placements, which was released last September.

It examined the deaths of 12 young people between 2014 and 2017, including nine who were Indigenous. All had a history of mental health issues.

Devon Freeman's body was found in the wooded area that frames Lynwood Charlton Centre in Flamborough Centre. | Lynwood Charlton Centre website

The report made five recommendations aimed at improving access to continuous care, better placements, culturally appropriate services for Indigenous people, better identification and services for high-risk young people, and more accountability.

But those involved in the case say the circumstances surrounding Devon's death — particularly the lack of a thorough search for a missing and troubled Indigenous teen with a history of mental illness, warrant an inquest.

"No one helped him when he (was) crying out for help and no one looked for him when he was gone," Clarke says.

As the lawyer for Georgina Island, she plans to send an official request for an inquest this month.

If an inquest is called, it would examine the circumstances around Devon's death and a jury could make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The last time Devon Freeman's family saw him alive was Sept. 30, 2017, the 10-year anniversary of his mom's death.

They gathered at Bayview Cemetery on Spring Gardens Road in Burlington where Jamie's ashes are in a heart-shaped urn in a display case. Next door are Russ' ashes, the little glassed-door niches adorned with family photos, trinkets and the Robert Munsch book "Love You Forever."

Now Devon's ashes are in the urn with his mother's.

On that day nearly two years ago, Devon surprised family by how thin he appeared. He had quickly lost about 40 pounds. But Devon assured everyone he was fine: he'd been working out. Afterward, they went for a walk at a Royal Botanical Gardens trail across the road. Devon was happy, running around and hugging everyone.

After leaving his family, Devon visited with friends and didn't return to Lynwood Charlton until Oct. 3. Three days later he had an emotional outburst and the police were called. He was told not to leave.

Yet, without anyone seeing him, Devon walked out.

What happened in the hours or even days that followed may never be known, but Pam believes he never left the grounds.

Devon didn't say much to Pam about what happened at Lynwood Charlton, other than to mention how he hated it. Devon would run away at least once a week.

Pam wasn't quite sure what he would get up to while AWOL. Devon once said he played manhunt with friends on the escarpment. But he was frequently spotted downtown, hanging out at the Hamilton Regional Indian Centre. He would message the family on Facebook.

Devon didn't have the ability to navigate the world on his own. It would have been impossible for him to be on the run for months without being seen, without getting into trouble, Pam says.

But the fact that Devon was a frequent runaway also complicated the police investigation.

He was reported missing right away, but the call didn't prompt police to search the grounds. At first, Devon was not considered a "level one" — how Hamilton police classify higher-risk missing-persons cases.

It was only later, after finding that Devon hadn't accessed social media or shown up at the native centre that police became more concerned and the case was transferred to the divisional detectives office.

Pam wasn't even notified until the end of October, several weeks after Devon had gone missing, despite calling Lynwood Charlton a couple of times trying to check on her grandson.

It wasn't until Nov. 27, 2017 — almost two months after he first went missing — that Hamilton police issued a news release.

Months later, missing person co-ordinator Const. Kim Walker told the Spectator it was like "he dropped off the face of the earth — that's suspicious."

She followed up on a dozen reported sightings of Devon around downtown Hamilton between October and December. She even spent several days in Caledonia with a psychic.

Many of the reported sightings were ruled out, often by Pam who was called to the police station to review surveillance video.

She and friends were constantly scouring the city looking for him.

When Devon was finally found, it would take several days to officially confirm it was him because of the state of the body.

Devon Freeman was the easiest baby. He didn't cry much and just wanted to be held. | Family photo

Devon Freeman was born Dec. 18, 2000, the third child and only son to Pam's oldest daughter, Jamie. Pam recalls looking into his big blue eyes, just like those of Papa Russ, who died the year before.

"As soon as I saw his blue eyes, I said 'Are you back? Or did you send somebody to make me feel better?' "

Devon was the easiest baby, never crying. Happy just to be held.

But Jamie was struggling. She had her first daughter at 17, then a second daughter two years later. The relationship with the girls' father didn't last and the one with Devon's father was toxic and violent.

The on-again-off-again abusive relationship with Devon's dad changed her. She began using drugs, crack. The funny, confident woman who would turn heads as she strutted across the room had faded. She was affectionate with her kids, but confrontational with Pam.

When Devon was two-and-a-half, her kids were taken away. Devon was sent to a foster home alone, separated from his big sisters. Jamie spiralled.

Pam fought for access and got visits every other weekend when she wasn't working at the Juravinski Hospital, where she did various jobs, mostly cleaning. It broke her heart to let him leave each time.

"He would hide under the back deck when the driver came back on Sunday," Pam recalls.

Pam decided to apply for joint custody with Jamie and it was granted. The kids were with her and Jamie had scheduled visits. For a brief time, the kids were with Jamie, but then they moved back in with Pam.

Tired of the frequent intrusions with CAS and worried that Jamie was really getting "in deep" with her addiction, Pam applied for and was granted full custody when Devon was a little over four.

Devon Freeman was diagnosed with ADHD, oppositional defiance disorder, anxiety and PTSD, related to his mom's death. | Family photo

Back then, when Devon had meltdowns, they called them temper tantrums, but as he got older, it became more and more clear he couldn't control them. Devon called them his "volcanoes."

"We realized he didn't have the off signal," Pam says. "Until he was done and then he'd break down crying."

By the time Devon was six, Jamie was clean and living with a new boyfriend only a few streets away from Pam. It was a Sunday night and the kids had just returned home from a visit with their mom and were in bed when the phone rang.

It was Jamie's boyfriend; paramedics were there but they couldn't get her heart started. Jamie was asleep when he found her blue. Pam rushed to hospital, believing there was still hope.

"I thought my Jamie isn't going to go down easy; she's going to come back," Pam remembers.

She sat for two hours before being told Jamie was gone.

Autopsy results were inconclusive, but Pam was told prior drug use was a possible contributing factor. At the time of her death, Jamie was taking prescription medication, including sleeping pills. Pam believes the sleeping pills, combined with possible sleep apnea may also have been factors.

The next morning, she told the kids. Each reacted differently — running off, screaming. For Pam, the day is a blur with the phone constantly ringing.

Afterward, she would catch Devon staring at her. He finally asked: "Do you miss your daughter?"

She replied: "I miss your mom."

Even though he was the youngest, he was trying to protect his nana. This continued throughout his short life, with Devon often not wanting to show emotions or wanting to tell his nana things that might upset her.

At Jamie's funeral, the girls took turns reading the book "Love You Forever." Someone had given Devon a little drum and Pam had asked someone to sing a traditional Indigenous song.

She remembers Devon giving her a little nod, looking for approval to go up and play the drum as the singer sang. Pam nodded back and Devon brought his drum up and played along.

"That was his tribute to his mom."

After his mom's death, Devon's struggles got worse.

He was eventually diagnosed with ADHD, oppositional defiance disorder, anxiety and PTSD, related to his mom's death. Pam took him all over the city looking for support groups, programs, doctors. He tried medication, but it never worked.

For Grade 4, he attended classes at a Lynwood Charlton Centre's day treatment facility. The structure and routine seemed to work well, but the next year he was back in the public school system.

For grades 9 and 10, he attended the Woodview mental health program at Delta Secondary School, where he had some wonderful teachers, Pam said, but Devon often left to go ride his bike or skateboard.

As Devon got bigger (he was six-foot-two) and stronger, with hormones kicking in, he became more defiant. Pam also became sick. She was diagnosed with diabetes and has had other health issues that often leave her fatigued.

She knew she couldn't care for Devon.

For a time, he moved to Jeb's Place, a Good Shepherd-run facility that allowed him to live there during the week and be at home on weekends.

Devon did well there, Pam believed. There were lots of outings and programs. Devon needed to be busy. He loved riding his bike, playing video games and could fix anything.

When Devon began to express suicidal ideations, he would say things like, "I should just kill myself." Pam didn't take it too seriously. But one time Devon returned to Jeb's Place with marks on his neck. He was sent to McMaster Children's Hospital. Other times when he said such things, he was sent to sleep in a room at Jeb's Place where he would be constantly observed.

Pam believes staff there handled these situations well.

But he needed to find a new place to live before he turned 16 and aged out of that facility. The next step was going to be Brennan House, another Good Shepherd facility.

Around that time, Devon would sometimes hangout at another house in his nana's neighbourhood. Pam thinks he liked staying there because he could stay up late and play violent video games that she wouldn't allow.

This woman invited Devon to live with her instead, and despite Pam's initial resistance, she eventually agreed. Then a week before he was set to move, Pam was told he wasn't allowed to go there.

She would eventually learn that Devon had been accused of doing something inappropriate and had been charged. Devon denied any wrongdoing. He had already given up his place at Brennan House and had nowhere else to go.

CAS proposed to Pam that she sign over custody to them. She was convinced it was the best way to get Devon the help he needed.

Hamilton CAS placed Devon at Lynwood Charlton Centre's Flamborough site.

In the early days after Devon's body was discovered, Pam could barely function. She sat on her apartment balcony all of last summer listening and watching the kids on their skateboards and bikes below.

"Every one of them looked like him, or sounded like him," she says. Part of her needed to imagine he was still alive.

But eventually September rolled around and the kids went back to school. Pam needed to move forward.

She is slowly getting stronger and believes she can now face an inquest.

Inside her apartment, Pam still has a collection of his things, including pictures, a wallet, identification. Almost like he's still there.

When she got the call about the Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Assembly motion to call for an inquest, she spoke right to Devon.

"Guess what, Boo ... chiefs around the land will know your name," Pam says.

She takes a deep breath, her lip quivering.

"He won't be forgotten."

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

