Honolulu delivers revised rail recovery plan to US officials

News 11:09 AM The Canadian Press

HONOLULU — The head of Honolulu's planned rail line has submitted a revised recovery plan for the $9.2 billion project.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Andrew Robbins hand-delivered the plan to federal officials in San Francisco on Friday.

The Federal Transit Administration has been withholding about $744 million in promised funding until it approves an updated recovery plan.

The agency demanded that the city submit a recovery plan when the project's price tag jumped from $5.3 billion.

The City Council approved the plan by an 8-1 vote on Wednesday. Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi was the lone "no" vote.

The 20-mile (32-kilometre) long rail line is due to connect Honolulu's western suburbs to the airport, downtown and the Ala Moana Center, Oahu's biggest mall.

By The Associated Press

