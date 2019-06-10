Hamilton public health officials searching for help to relocate addiction clients

Hamilton’s public health officials are scrambling to relocate clients enrolled in the city’s addiction services program, which was eliminated by the province.

Paul Johnson, general manager of emergency and community services, said the Ontario government has provided a three-month extension to the city’s program, which has been operating since 2011, until the end of October. But the city isn’t accepting any new clients since the province announced it was slashing the program’s funding. About 40 of the 229 people currently using the services could be left without a place to continue their treatment, said Johnson.

“Where will they go? We are looking at community agencies. Some are available at no cost. Other (services) have fees. Financial concerns could be an issue as well.”

The Ontario government announced in April it would eliminate the estimated $1-million funding to the eight-year program effective July 31. On average, up to 500 people received assistance from the service on an annual basis, said Johnson.

Twelve full-time employees could see their jobs at risk.

Johnson said city officials will apply to the province for funding to assist the clients’ transition, but he isn’t convinced the city will receive the money.

“We will work with existing programs,” said Johnson. “If we were in a position of picking and choosing folks, that is a terrible situation to place our staff. Everybody is rallying around this.”

In May, the provincial government announced $174 million in funding to “address critical gaps” in the province’s support for families and parents living with mental health and addictions challenges. But Johnson said the funding has “yet to flow” to municipalities to allow for a stable transition for current clients.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark said the loss of the program will result in a “big hole” in services.

“It is a little bit disconcerting to hear them (the province) pushing back on the number (of clients) you're allowed to put through the transition,” said Clark. “I don’t want to miss anyone.”