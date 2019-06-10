Flamborough-Glanbrook federal Liberals select candidate

Jennifer Stebbing will once again carry the Liberal Party banner in Flamborough-Glanbrook.

An estate lawyer at Ross & McBride LLP in Hamilton, Stebbing ran for the Liberals in the 2015 federal election. She is ready to hit the campaign trail leading up to the October 21 vote.

“Team Stebbing in Flamborough-Glanbrook came very close to winning in 2015, and we want to continue the hard work that I believe will lead us to success in 2019,” she said in a release following a nomination contest.

Stebbing highlighted her top five priorities for the riding. They include: