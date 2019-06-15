From Waterdown to Grimsby and across Ontario, unusually wet and cool conditions are creating havoc on farms, and not just for cash croppers like Barlow.

"Right around Ontario, it's been late," said Roy-A-Lea Farms owner Drew Spoelstra, who is also the chairman of the city's agriculture and rural affairs committee and the local director for the Ontario Federation of Agriculture. "It's not just here in Hamilton.

"A very limited number of acres have been planted. A lot of delays on vegetable crops and other crops as well getting into the ground. Everything is in the same boat. Everything is delayed."

The main culprit? Rain. And lots of it.

On average, Hamilton gets about 80 millimetres of precipitation in May. This year, however, the city got more than that in the first two weeks, and nearly 133 millimetres overall. To make matters worse, it has been unseasonably cold, which means even when it's not raining, the saturated soil can't dry out.

Jeff Barlow is a sixth generation cash crop farmer who is behind significantly in his planting because of the wet wether this spring. | Barry Gray, The Hamilton Spectator

Somewhat counterintuitively, these conditions could be connected to warmer temperatures, which rose in Canada by 1.7 C on average between 1948 and 2016. When it gets warmer, the atmosphere is capable of holding more moisture — and that, according to an OFA factsheet on climate change, can have a direct impact on weather, including more frequent, extreme weather events, like storms and droughts.

It also helps explains why precipitation rates rose over a similar same span of time.

Drive southeast out of Hamilton, past the intersection of Rymal Road and Highway 20 where the city meets the country, and you can see it — water pooling in backyards and fields. Some of the artificial ponds are close to overflowing.

Keep driving, and in a few minutes you'll reach Murphy's Country Produce, where the Murphy clan has worked land just north of Binbrook for 148 years.

Brian Murphy, the family patriarch, has seen all sorts of weather in his lifetime on the farm. Nothing like this, though. This — the days when the sky opens up and quickly saturates the soil with an inch or more of rain — is new.

"We're getting bigger, more violent weather patterns, and probably the worst-case scenario in the spring is having the cold, wet conditions we've had, because the ground doesn't dry out, and when it does get close to drying we can only work for a couple of days," he explains.

With one week left in May, Murphy had just planted his fava beans. Normally, they'd be planted in the first week of April. His strawberries and sweet corn were more than a week behind, and he'd only managed three plantings of peas. Like Barlow, his cash crops, including corn and soybeans, were late going into the ground, too.

"We're losing yield now," he says. "Everyday. Everyday we're losing yield potential."

Dave Loewith understands.

"It's just been a mess," he says.

Dave Loewith in his dairy farm office. | Gary Yokoyama, The Hamilton Spectator

Loewith and his family are the owners of Summitholm Holsteins — one of Ontario's largest dairy operations. They have more than 1,000 head of cattle, and milk fewer than half. They also grow their own feed, which their herd consumes at a rate of 35 tonnes a day.

At the Loewith farm in Lynden, the soil is sandy loam — a sand, silt and clay mixture that allows for good drainage and dries quickly compared to the soil in Binbrook, where it tends to have a higher concentration of clay.

This year, though, it hasn't mattered.

"Normally, our goal is to be done everything by May 15," the 67-year-old says a few days before the end of the month. "We haven't done anything. We haven't put any alfalfa seed in the ground. Normally that comes first, and it's just been a cold, wet spring."

In a sense, Loewith is lucky. Since he uses his crops for feed, he's insulated from shortfalls and fluctuations in the market. Unlike Murphy, he's not losing money if his production is down.

Holstein cattle at Summitholm Holsteins eat a feed mixture of corn, alfalfa and grass, soy meal, cotton seed, minerals and vitamins. | Gary Yokoyama, The Hamilton Spectator

That said, the weather still costs him. For instance, he recently shelled out thousands of dollars to install two dozen industrial fans in one of his barns — a necessity for keeping his herd cool and producing milk as average temperatures here and elsewhere continue on a steady upward climb.

"We're in reasonably good shape," he says. "But if a person was highly leveraged and the weather goes against them and they've got forward contracts on some of their crops and they have to deliver 'X' barrels of corn and all of a sudden they're not going to be able to fill that contract? That's a little bit different.

"We're talking significant dollars, so if you have those kinds of financial strains, that's really a killer. As my father always said, 'It's not the backaches, it's the headaches that will kill you.'"

The elder Loewith might not have known it at the time, but there's truth to his motto.

Briana Hagen is a PhD candidate at the University of Guelph who studies mental health in agricultural producers. As part of her research, she recently conducted 75 interviews with farmers across Ontario and — though she's still analyzing the data — she says climate change and weather frequently came up.

"I would say the overarching theme is uncertainty," she explains. "You can imagine how for someone who has reliably predicted how their year is going to go for the last generation, when these major weather patterns are happening, how that would affect your day-to-day, your decision making and how you would plan for your next farming season when there's no predictability anymore."

The affect of uncertainty on mental health could be significant. In a recent survey of 1,100 farmers from coast-to-coast, Hagen's supervisor and collaborator Andria Jones-Bitton found that 35 per cent of farmers meet the criteria for depression, and 58 per cent meet the criteria for anxiety — more than triple and quintuple the national averages, respectively.

Dave Loewith and his farm operation at Summitholm Holsteins. | Gary Yokoyama, The Hamilton Spectator

This is alarming, particularly in Ontario — home to more than a quarter of the country's farms. In Hamilton alone, the agriculture industry employs more than 6,100 people and contributes nearly $1 billion a year to the provincial economy.

Also concerning are things outside of a farmer's control, including the weather, are getting more uncertain.

That's just one problem. When temperatures rise and storm systems move in, they can also bring with them weeds, insects and diseases — human and livestock — that used to flourish only further south.

And so it's stressful, agrees Spoelstra, the OFA director who owns Binbrook's Roy-A-Lea Farms. "Definitely."

"The weather takes its toll on everyone's mental health, whether you want to sit in your backyard on the weekend or actually go out and deal with the weather and be a farmer. There's a financial aspect, there's a personal aspect, there's a lot of factors at play that go into your mental health and when you get behind like this, it's difficult to catch up.

"There's just always something else that needs to be done and there's a lot of stress on everyone involved," he adds. "Not only the farmer, but their families as well."

Barlow, the cash cropper, agrees.

"There are times when it's awesome, you get out there and you're cutting that first cut of hay and it smells great and the tractor is running good and it's a really nice day and you feel really good about it. Then there are times when you're like, 'Man, I should be planting...'

"Really, at the end of the day to maximize my economics, I should have it all planted by the end of May. So, it's stressful. Even though you know it's not your fault, it can still be stressful."

What farming means to Hamilton

79: The percentage of Hamilton's land mass that is rural, or some 219,504 acres

128,532: The number of acres of total farmland in the city

159: The average size of a farm in Hamilton in acres

252,909,162: The value in dollars of local agricultural sales

0.85: Ratio of expenses to revenue on Hamilton farms

2,330,887: The value in dollars of average farm capital, including land, buildings, animals, equipment and technology

57.5: The average age of farm operators in the city

950,574,095: The economic output in dollars of agriculture in Hamilton

Source: Statistics Canada (2016 Census of Agriculture), Hamilton Agriculture Profile and Economic Impact Report

Farmer fixes

As temperatures increase and the number of extreme weather events increase, farmers are taking steps to adapt to the new normal, such as:

• Different plant varieties that are resistent to drought and disease or have shorter maturation times,

• Fans and wind machines to keep livestock, which can have lower productivity and conception rates in hotter temperatures, cool, and plants, which are succeptible to late frosts, warm,

• Different herbicides and pesticides to control invasive species and pests,

• Technology, including GPS systems and autonomous tractors, which allow farmers to safely work longer hours, and

• Crop insurance, which is based on a farmer's average yields and helps cover much of the lost costs when, because of the weather, disease or other reasons, production is low.

Farms by type

There are 810 farms in Hamilton according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada. This is how they break down by type:

Cattle ranching and farming: 69

Hog and pig farming: 6

Poultry and egg production: 41

Sheep and goat farming: 13

Other animal production: 144

Oilseed and grain farming: 210

Vegetable and melon farming: 59

Fruit and tree nut farming: 56

Greenhouse, nursery and floriculture produtions: 122

Other crop farming: 90

Source: Statistics Canada (2016 Census of Agriculture)