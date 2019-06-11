Hamilton public board withdraws 173 secondary courses

Hamilton’s public school board says it’s withdrawing 173 high school course offerings this September due to a combination of declining enrolment, changes in provincial funding and a one-student increase in the average class size.

Board spokesperson Shawn McKillop said it’s unclear how many of the cancelled courses reflect the new average class size of 22.4 students for 2019-20 because staff didn’t break down the numbers by the three categories.

But lack of student interest appears to have played the biggest part.

The withdrawn courses include 115 that were selected by fewer than 10 students and may have been cancelled in a typical year, a June 11 board news release said. That seems to leave 58 cancelled by the other factors.