Alarming rates of depression, anxiety among farmers due in part to weather conditions, government regulations

Research shows weather is a major stressor affecting the mental health of farmers. Others, such as government regulations, debt, commodity prices, isolation and even activists, who break onto farms and threaten livestock producers, also have an impact, and many farmers are depressed, anxious and even suicidal as a result.

Data is scarce in Canada, but the numbers are alarming.

In a recent survey of more than 1,100 farmers from coast to coast, Guelph University professor Andria Jones-Bitton found that 35 per cent of respondents met the criteria for depression, 45 per cent were highly stressed and 58 per cent met the criteria for anxiety — all well above national averages.

Perhaps more worrisome is her finding that four out of 10 farmers were uneasy seeking professional help, because they worried what people may think.

That many farmers are hesitant to talk about it is just one problem. Even if they want help, options are limited.

In Hamilton, across Ontario and nationwide, rural areas are underserved when it comes to mental health care. Where services do exist, service providers often have no background in agriculture — they don't understand the issues — and tend to operate during regular business hours when it's often difficult for farmers to take time away from work.

Dave Loewith is a dairy farmer and a neighbour of Krucker's. He admits mental health has always been a taboo subject — "farmers are by nature pretty reticent and resilient, and it's seen as a sign of weakness if you admit that you have any sort of mental issues or mental health issues," he says — but he also thinks attitudes are changing.

"We're seeing it more in all the farm papers, like, suicide rates are very high in the countryside," Loewith adds. "It's in all our farm papers now."

It's true. In recent months, numerous stories about farmer mental health have cropped up in trade magazines and online. The mainstream media, meanwhile, is covering the issue with increasing frequency — especially abroad, where in some places farmer suicide rates are frighteningly high.

In the U.S., for instance, farmers killed themselves at a rate higher than any other occupation in 2012, while in the U.K., the suicide rate for agricultural workers was almost double the national average between 2011 and 2015. In India, meanwhile, close to 280,000 farmers committed suicide between 1995 and 2012, and in tens of thousands of those cases researchers believe the weather or climate change may have played a role.

In Canada, data on suicides isn't broken down by sector. But Briana Hagen, a PhD candidate at Guelph who collaborates with Jones-Bitton, says it is "not a stretch" to say the problem is similar here.

"Anecdotally," she says, "we are having so many conversations with folks about people they know who are farmers who have died by suicide. And that's part of the reason they have gotten engaged in speaking about mental health and wellness in agriculture."

Brendan Byrne is one of those people. A cash cropper in Essex County near Windsor, he got more involved in advocacy after the suicide of his friend and fellow farmer Amy Matheson last July.

Byrne says he still sees and hears negative comments about mental illness, including on social media. Things like, "people are being weak or not able to handle their own stuff they used to be able to do in the old days.

"But," he adds, "there are also quite a few people that have been willing to share, and I think by doing that it has opened the door for some other people, maybe not publicly but privately among their friends, to be able to say, 'Hey, I've had these issues, too.'"

As awareness grows, steps are also being taken to address the issue. Ontario's agriculture ministry launched an online campaign last winter to draw attention to mental health in farmers and provide help. And more recently, a report to the House of Commons by the standing committee on agriculture and agri-food made10 recommendations (see factbox).

Beyond government, The Do More Agriculture Foundation works on three fronts: to break the stigma surrounding mental health in farming; to create a network of support and resources; and to raise funds to ensure research continues. Meanwhile, Farm Credit Canada, Grain Farmers of Ontario and Ontario Federation of Agriculture all offer mental health tips or resources online.

Even so, Hagen, the PhD candidate, says there remains a "huge gap" in service in Ontario.

Jeff Barlow, a Binbrook farmer and the local district director for GFO, says he's aware of the problem, and he's all for having a conversation about mental health. "But then what do you do?"

"Right now, it's like, 'You should talk to people.' But who? And how?"

Hagen knows this is a persistent problem.

As part of her research with Jones-Bitton, the Saskatchewan native found farmers wanted to know more about mental health, including how to identify issues in themselves and others, and how to have a safe conversation about it. Because they weren't comfortable doing that.

"They didn't know what language to use, they didn't know how to act. Should they ask? There's this willingness to help, but an uncertainty of how to help," she explains.

Which is exactly why she and Jones-Bitten are developing a mental-health literacy program that "works" for farmers, a program that uses agriculture-specific examples and teachings and will be offered online or in a single, intensive four-hour session in order to make it more accessible.

The duo piloted the program in six communities in Southern Ontario last fall.If all goes well they will roll it out at a larger scale, including in the Hamilton area, soon.

That said, there's no quick — or single — fix. Hagen says better resources tailored to farmers are also needed, as well as a national strategy, to help avoid duplication of services, and more data.

With one in eight jobs in Canada in the agriculture sector, and 6,100 people working in the industry in Hamilton, advocating on behalf of farmers is also important. That includes educating the public about farming and why keeping farmers healthy matters.

We need support them, she says. "How else do you expect to eat?"

Finally, Hagen says building resilience is key. In their research, she and Jones-Bitten found that farmers actually score lower than the general population when it comes to resilience, which was "very surprising."

"We think of farmers as people who, you know, they put their noses down and keep going, they get stuff done, they find a way to fix things and equate that with resilience," she explains. "But really resilience is your ability to thrive after an acute stress or bounce back to normal quickly."

And so moving forward, because "things like climate aren't going to get any more normal or more predictable in the next few years," teaching resilience among farmers could help them thrive in times of uncertainty or stress.

"Just having a tool kit available to them to help them thrive or be resilient is one thing that I think we could do that's very feasible," she says.

