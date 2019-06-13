Crash victim electrocuted after stepping on live hydro wires, Hamilton police say

Hamilton police say a man who died after a single-car crash earlier this week, was killed by a live hydro wire when he got out of his car.
Investigators say the 21-year-old Lynden man was southbound on Woodhill Road, near Concession 4 Road West, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when, for an unknown reason, his 2013 Hyundai Elantra left the road, entered the west-side ditch and struck a hydro pole, police said. He was alone in the Hyundai.
An autopsy revealed he died of electrocution, police said on Thursday, adding the driver wasn't hurt as a result of the crash but came in contact with a live hydro line after getting out of the car.
Police are not releasing his name at his family's request.
Police are reminding the public to be extremely cautious near any downed wires. If you see a downed power line, maintain a minimum distance of 10 metres and report it to the local utility service.
If you're in a vehicle and an overhead power line comes down on top of the vehicle, stay inside and call 911.
Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call Detective Constables of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.
Do to so anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.
Hamilton police say a man who died after a single-car crash earlier this week, was killed by a live hydro wire when he got out of his car.
Investigators say the 21-year-old Lynden man was southbound on Woodhill Road, near Concession 4 Road West, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when, for an unknown reason, his 2013 Hyundai Elantra left the road, entered the west-side ditch and struck a hydro pole, police said. He was alone in the Hyundai.
An autopsy revealed he died of electrocution, police said on Thursday, adding the driver wasn't hurt as a result of the crash but came in contact with a live hydro line after getting out of the car.
Police are not releasing his name at his family's request.
Police are reminding the public to be extremely cautious near any downed wires. If you see a downed power line, maintain a minimum distance of 10 metres and report it to the local utility service.
If you're in a vehicle and an overhead power line comes down on top of the vehicle, stay inside and call 911.
Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call Detective Constables of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.
Do to so anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.
Hamilton police say a man who died after a single-car crash earlier this week, was killed by a live hydro wire when he got out of his car.
Investigators say the 21-year-old Lynden man was southbound on Woodhill Road, near Concession 4 Road West, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when, for an unknown reason, his 2013 Hyundai Elantra left the road, entered the west-side ditch and struck a hydro pole, police said. He was alone in the Hyundai.
An autopsy revealed he died of electrocution, police said on Thursday, adding the driver wasn't hurt as a result of the crash but came in contact with a live hydro line after getting out of the car.
Police are not releasing his name at his family's request.
Police are reminding the public to be extremely cautious near any downed wires. If you see a downed power line, maintain a minimum distance of 10 metres and report it to the local utility service.
If you're in a vehicle and an overhead power line comes down on top of the vehicle, stay inside and call 911.
Anyone with information on this accident is asked to call Detective Constables of the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.
Do to so anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.