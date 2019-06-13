Six new charges against Steve Sardinha, the Hamilton man behind Havana Group Supplies Inc.

Six new criminal charges have been laid against the man behind Havana Group Supplies Inc., a construction-related company that was the subject of an extensive Spectator investigation recently for its questionable business practices.

Steve Sardinha, 46, of Ancaster, was charged June 12 by Niagara Regional Police with theft over $5,000, mischief over $5,000, uttering threats, possession of property obtained by crime, obtaining by false pretence, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The charges are connected to an alleged fraud and theft of construction equipment from a West Lincoln business that was a precursor to the Havana Group Supplies company.

The charges were the result of a six-month investigation by Niagara police's fraud unit, with the assistance of Hamilton Police Service's major fraud unit and the High Enforcement Action Team (HEAT) unit.

Sardinha is being held in custody until a bail hearing at 9 a.m. June 14 in St. Catharines.

Niagara police said the investigation is continuing.

A Spectator investigation in April showed Havana Group Supplies, Sardinha and his associates suggested they have received construction-related contracts from Metrolinx, CN Rail and three casinos worth $110 million per month.

Metrolinx, CN Rail and the three casinos indicated to The Spectator they had not awarded any such contracts to Havana Group Supplies, related companies or their principals.

Havana Group Supplies is also connected to a rural Flamborough property that is alleged to be a dumping spot for contaminated soil.

The property on Highway 5, west of Peters Corners, which operates as Waterdown Garden Supplies Ltd., has allegedly accepted more than 24,000 loads of soil since last summer. Neighbours of the Waterdown Garden Supplies property say they have long complained about what they allege is illegal dumping of material at the site.