Amid complaint over mayor’s pooch, Hamilton decides to allow pets at City Hall

Pet owners can now bring their furry companions to Hamilton City Hall after the city removed "No Pets" signs at the downtown building Thursday morning.
The city does not have a policy around bringing pets to work but is discussing the possibility of developing one, spokesperson Aisling Higgins said in an email.
"While the City of Hamilton recognizes pet owners and non-pet owners as members of the community, our goal is to provide safe and enjoyable public spaces in City Hall for all residents to conduct business."
This development comes amid a human rights complaint launched over Mayor Fred Eisenberger bringing his dog, Dash, to city hall three days a week — a move that has sparked discussion online about pets in the workplace.
Part-time city employee Susan Creer, who has allergies and asthma and is "a little afraid" of dogs, filed the complaint in March. It alleges the mayor is making city hall "inaccessible" by bringing his pet goldendoodle to work.
Eisenberger has previously said the pup creates a welcome break for staff, and noted staff had been looking into modifying the ban to allow dogs into city buildings prior to the last election.
The Spectator took a look at how other large workplaces handle the situation, the pros and cons of pets in the workplace and what employers should consider when making the move.
Which workplaces allow pets?
While some smaller companies have more flexible rules around pets at work, most larger workplaces in Hamilton, like ArcelorMittal Dofasco, have policies that only address service animals. Mohawk College has a policy around service and therapy animals but does not have one related to pets in the workplace. It's a similar situation at McMaster, but the university's guidelines also prohibit employees from bringing animals to work due to concerns about allergies and risk of injury to pets and people. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board doesn't have guidelines pertaining to pets in their offices, but they have practices related to animals in classrooms. Whether students or staff have allergies, asthma or are fearful of certain animals are some considerations taken into account before making the decision to allow them. At the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA, staff can bring their dogs into the workplace, but there are guidelines they must follow.
What are the pros and cons of pets in the workplace?
Pets in the workplace can help employees' mental and physical health by forcing them to take a break when they demand attention, said Jeanne-Louise Albert, chief people person at Fluid HR. "And that's been proven to be a good thing because sitting is the new smoking kind of thing," she said. Albert works from home where she enjoys the company of her two cats, but in situations where people work with others, she believes "the majority rules." "You have to be considerate that others may have allergies or are simply not into having animals at work," she said. There's also the potential for increased liability if animals become aggressive, and it can be difficult to draw the line to determine what's allowed — if it's OK for someone to bring their dog in, can another person bring in their cat or snake?
What should employers consider when deciding to allow animals in the office?
Albert said employers that have pets in the workplace should ask interviewees whether they're OK with animals before they're hired and consider the potential impact if the candidate says they're not. It's also important to draft a policy that specifies which animals are allowed, so the decision is fair and not made on a case-by-case basis. At the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA, guidelines stipulate that dogs brought to work must be comfortable in the space, up-to-date with their vaccinations and not wander freely, said CEO Marion Emo. There are areas where animals are not allowed, such as the kitchen, and owners must take good care of their pet. It's important the guidelines also take into account people who might visit the office but do not work there, Emo said. For instance, as CEO, she might meet with donors, vendors or members of the public who may not be comfortable being that close to animals. Because of that, she said she wouldn't bring a pet to her office.
What about therapy dogs?
John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport has a three-legged therapy dog that calms stressed travellers once a week, and Liam the library dog retired from his job making students and staff happier and less stressed at McMaster University's libraries earlier this year. The Hamilton/Burlington SPCA has a pet-visiting program in which volunteers take their pets to classrooms, long-term care homes, colleges and universities to visit people. As part of that, dogs are assessed annually to see how they react in settings with different people and to ensure they are up-to-date with their vaccinations, Emo said. More and more, the SPCA is taking dogs to visit patients in hospitals or rehab groups. They are also getting requests for pet handlers to visit workplaces during mental health wellness sessions, she said.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
Pet owners can now bring their furry companions to Hamilton City Hall after the city removed "No Pets" signs at the downtown building Thursday morning.
The city does not have a policy around bringing pets to work but is discussing the possibility of developing one, spokesperson Aisling Higgins said in an email.
"While the City of Hamilton recognizes pet owners and non-pet owners as members of the community, our goal is to provide safe and enjoyable public spaces in City Hall for all residents to conduct business."
This development comes amid a human rights complaint launched over Mayor Fred Eisenberger bringing his dog, Dash, to city hall three days a week — a move that has sparked discussion online about pets in the workplace.
Part-time city employee Susan Creer, who has allergies and asthma and is "a little afraid" of dogs, filed the complaint in March. It alleges the mayor is making city hall "inaccessible" by bringing his pet goldendoodle to work.
Eisenberger has previously said the pup creates a welcome break for staff, and noted staff had been looking into modifying the ban to allow dogs into city buildings prior to the last election.
The Spectator took a look at how other large workplaces handle the situation, the pros and cons of pets in the workplace and what employers should consider when making the move.
Which workplaces allow pets?
While some smaller companies have more flexible rules around pets at work, most larger workplaces in Hamilton, like ArcelorMittal Dofasco, have policies that only address service animals. Mohawk College has a policy around service and therapy animals but does not have one related to pets in the workplace. It's a similar situation at McMaster, but the university's guidelines also prohibit employees from bringing animals to work due to concerns about allergies and risk of injury to pets and people. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board doesn't have guidelines pertaining to pets in their offices, but they have practices related to animals in classrooms. Whether students or staff have allergies, asthma or are fearful of certain animals are some considerations taken into account before making the decision to allow them. At the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA, staff can bring their dogs into the workplace, but there are guidelines they must follow.
What are the pros and cons of pets in the workplace?
Pets in the workplace can help employees' mental and physical health by forcing them to take a break when they demand attention, said Jeanne-Louise Albert, chief people person at Fluid HR. "And that's been proven to be a good thing because sitting is the new smoking kind of thing," she said. Albert works from home where she enjoys the company of her two cats, but in situations where people work with others, she believes "the majority rules." "You have to be considerate that others may have allergies or are simply not into having animals at work," she said. There's also the potential for increased liability if animals become aggressive, and it can be difficult to draw the line to determine what's allowed — if it's OK for someone to bring their dog in, can another person bring in their cat or snake?
What should employers consider when deciding to allow animals in the office?
Albert said employers that have pets in the workplace should ask interviewees whether they're OK with animals before they're hired and consider the potential impact if the candidate says they're not. It's also important to draft a policy that specifies which animals are allowed, so the decision is fair and not made on a case-by-case basis. At the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA, guidelines stipulate that dogs brought to work must be comfortable in the space, up-to-date with their vaccinations and not wander freely, said CEO Marion Emo. There are areas where animals are not allowed, such as the kitchen, and owners must take good care of their pet. It's important the guidelines also take into account people who might visit the office but do not work there, Emo said. For instance, as CEO, she might meet with donors, vendors or members of the public who may not be comfortable being that close to animals. Because of that, she said she wouldn't bring a pet to her office.
What about therapy dogs?
John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport has a three-legged therapy dog that calms stressed travellers once a week, and Liam the library dog retired from his job making students and staff happier and less stressed at McMaster University's libraries earlier this year. The Hamilton/Burlington SPCA has a pet-visiting program in which volunteers take their pets to classrooms, long-term care homes, colleges and universities to visit people. As part of that, dogs are assessed annually to see how they react in settings with different people and to ensure they are up-to-date with their vaccinations, Emo said. More and more, the SPCA is taking dogs to visit patients in hospitals or rehab groups. They are also getting requests for pet handlers to visit workplaces during mental health wellness sessions, she said.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
Pet owners can now bring their furry companions to Hamilton City Hall after the city removed "No Pets" signs at the downtown building Thursday morning.
The city does not have a policy around bringing pets to work but is discussing the possibility of developing one, spokesperson Aisling Higgins said in an email.
"While the City of Hamilton recognizes pet owners and non-pet owners as members of the community, our goal is to provide safe and enjoyable public spaces in City Hall for all residents to conduct business."
This development comes amid a human rights complaint launched over Mayor Fred Eisenberger bringing his dog, Dash, to city hall three days a week — a move that has sparked discussion online about pets in the workplace.
Part-time city employee Susan Creer, who has allergies and asthma and is "a little afraid" of dogs, filed the complaint in March. It alleges the mayor is making city hall "inaccessible" by bringing his pet goldendoodle to work.
Eisenberger has previously said the pup creates a welcome break for staff, and noted staff had been looking into modifying the ban to allow dogs into city buildings prior to the last election.
The Spectator took a look at how other large workplaces handle the situation, the pros and cons of pets in the workplace and what employers should consider when making the move.
Which workplaces allow pets?
While some smaller companies have more flexible rules around pets at work, most larger workplaces in Hamilton, like ArcelorMittal Dofasco, have policies that only address service animals. Mohawk College has a policy around service and therapy animals but does not have one related to pets in the workplace. It's a similar situation at McMaster, but the university's guidelines also prohibit employees from bringing animals to work due to concerns about allergies and risk of injury to pets and people. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board doesn't have guidelines pertaining to pets in their offices, but they have practices related to animals in classrooms. Whether students or staff have allergies, asthma or are fearful of certain animals are some considerations taken into account before making the decision to allow them. At the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA, staff can bring their dogs into the workplace, but there are guidelines they must follow.
What are the pros and cons of pets in the workplace?
Pets in the workplace can help employees' mental and physical health by forcing them to take a break when they demand attention, said Jeanne-Louise Albert, chief people person at Fluid HR. "And that's been proven to be a good thing because sitting is the new smoking kind of thing," she said. Albert works from home where she enjoys the company of her two cats, but in situations where people work with others, she believes "the majority rules." "You have to be considerate that others may have allergies or are simply not into having animals at work," she said. There's also the potential for increased liability if animals become aggressive, and it can be difficult to draw the line to determine what's allowed — if it's OK for someone to bring their dog in, can another person bring in their cat or snake?
What should employers consider when deciding to allow animals in the office?
Albert said employers that have pets in the workplace should ask interviewees whether they're OK with animals before they're hired and consider the potential impact if the candidate says they're not. It's also important to draft a policy that specifies which animals are allowed, so the decision is fair and not made on a case-by-case basis. At the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA, guidelines stipulate that dogs brought to work must be comfortable in the space, up-to-date with their vaccinations and not wander freely, said CEO Marion Emo. There are areas where animals are not allowed, such as the kitchen, and owners must take good care of their pet. It's important the guidelines also take into account people who might visit the office but do not work there, Emo said. For instance, as CEO, she might meet with donors, vendors or members of the public who may not be comfortable being that close to animals. Because of that, she said she wouldn't bring a pet to her office.
What about therapy dogs?
John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport has a three-legged therapy dog that calms stressed travellers once a week, and Liam the library dog retired from his job making students and staff happier and less stressed at McMaster University's libraries earlier this year. The Hamilton/Burlington SPCA has a pet-visiting program in which volunteers take their pets to classrooms, long-term care homes, colleges and universities to visit people. As part of that, dogs are assessed annually to see how they react in settings with different people and to ensure they are up-to-date with their vaccinations, Emo said. More and more, the SPCA is taking dogs to visit patients in hospitals or rehab groups. They are also getting requests for pet handlers to visit workplaces during mental health wellness sessions, she said.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec