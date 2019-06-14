Weed brownies and other edibles could hit Canada in time for Christmas

Extracts will be capped at 10 mg of THC per capsule or 1,000 mg per package, so one package could contain up to 100 capsules. Companies will be prohibited from using sweeteners, colourants or other ingredients that could "increase the appeal" for minors.

Topicals, like creams and makeup, will be allowed 1,000 mg of THC per package.

Unlike the U.S., where companies often use bright and colourful branding for their products, Canadian pot products will require plain packaging that is child-resistant, displays a standardized cannabis symbol and a health warning, like the dried flower and oils currently on the market. The products will not be allowed to make any claims about health benefits or nutrition.

Health Canada did not stray far from its draft regulations released in December 2018, so companies mostly knew more or less what to expect on Friday.

Troy Dezwart, executive director of Alberta-based licensed producer Freedom Cannabis, said the regulations are "safe and responsible," but will have to loosen up in the future for the legal market to compete with the black market.

Kayla Mann, marketing manager with the Kelowna, British Columbia-based Valens GroWorks Corporation, which extracts cannabis for 10 licensed producers, said the plain packaging rules present challenges but could ultimately encourage better products.

"I see it first hand, it's been the bane of my existence for the last year," Mann said. "But at the end of the day I think what it's doing is it's requiring companies to … provide something that resonates with people from what's inside it, versus what's outside."

Edibles are likely to be a major part of Canada's recreational cannabis scene.

Chuck Rifici, chair and CEO of Vancouver-based cannabis consulting company Auxly, said non-flower products make up more than half the market in the U.S., with concentrated oil products as top sellers followed by chewables and edibles.

He said consumers who don't want to smoke or vape are more likely to try edibles.

Jason Kostiw, spokesperson for Calgary-based High Tide Inc., which runs nine Canna Cabana stores across the country including one that opens Saturday in Toronto, suspects chocolates, gummies and beverages will be the first items hitting the shelves this winter.

His stores are ready to accommodate the new products, though he doesn't expect a huge surge in business because he's already anticipating shortages, much like when cannabis was legalized last fall.

Kostiw said the plain packaging rules make sense to ensure cannabis products don't appeal to children, but said the rules will also make it hard for producers to differentiate themselves from competitors.

"It kind of leaves it up to retailers like us to make sure that we're providing the right information in a way that kind of conveys both the brand and the experience to the customer," Kostiw said.

Kevin Maimann is an Edmonton-based reporter covering education and marijuana legalization. Follow him on Twitter: @TheMaimann

