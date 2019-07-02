PEOPLE ABOUT TOWN: Angela Betts of Grasshopper Imports

Angela Betts is the co-owner of Grasshopper Imports on Highway 6. She and her husband Greg have been in business for 28 years selling “fun, funky, boho clothing, jewelry, indoor and outdoor decor” to the community. Let’s get to know Angela.

1: What book are you currently reading?

The current book I am reading is PEMF: The Fifth Element of Health.

2: When you aren’t working, how do you spend your time?