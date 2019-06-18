Taste the difference at Millgrove's Farm-acy

Fresh, fresh, fresh — that is what the Farm-acy promises to their customers.

The Millgrove farm market, operated by owner and lifelong farmer George Joao, his wife Eva and daughter Lisa, features a variety of produce, including melons, apples, carrots, beets, plums, peppers and peaches.

“We were just doing veggies for us and for a few other people and then it just took right off,” said Joao.

To ensure first rate of freshness, the local grower said they actually don’t pick much produce ahead of the daily opening of their stand.

“If someone wants veggies, we pick them first thing in the morning and we put them up at the front and if Lisa says we’re running down, then the boys will run out and pick some more,” said Joao. “What I want to do is I want to give people the experience of freshness.”

And you can tell when the produce is just right.

“What a difference,” he said. “It’s like going into your backyard and picking a lettuce and making a salad right away.”

Customers are welcome to shop at the cash-only market, but if time is tight, Farm-acy also takes pre-orders.